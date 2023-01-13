The new year and the new session of the Texas Legislature have officially begun, and a coalition of mayors in the state have outlined a series of priorities for lawmakers.
McKinney Mayor George Fuller and Plano Mayor John Muns were two in a group of mayors who gathered Friday morning to discuss the legislative priorities of the Texas’ Big City Mayors, a bipartisan coalition of mayors from Texas’ most populous cities.
The legislative priorities, shared Friday, cover a variety of topics including property tax relief, economic development, workforce and education, public health and violence prevention as well as broadband infrastructure. Priorities also cover local governance — the first item listed on the coalition’s legislative agenda is to “Support legislation that would protect community-based decision making to ensure communities and residents receive the highest quality and efficient services from local governments.”
“Cities are the economic engine of the state, and we bring an important perspective,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at the beginning of Friday’s announcement. “Property tax relief, economic development, public health and violence prevention, workforce and education and broadband infrastructure are several of the key priority areas in which we believe bipartisan efforts can be fruitful, and the BCM mayors here, the Big City Mayors of Texas, represent the wide political spectrum, and we represent a third of our state.”
The Friday media event featured remarks from 10 mayors, including mayors Ginger Nelson of Amarillo, Jim Ross of Arlington, Trey Mendez of Brownsville, Mattie Parker of Fort Worth, Ron Jensen of Grand Prairie and Sylvester Turner of Houston.
“This complete agenda that we’re proposing is important to all of us, and like some of the mayors have said already, these are areas that are vitally important to all of the cities that are here today,” Muns said.
Muns highlighted the workforce and education topic on the agenda, stating that it was an important topic for the city of Plano.
“We talk about education a lot, and it is important that the state fully, adequately fund education from early childhood development all the way to higher education,” Muns said. “These are areas that we’re going to need an educated workforce if we continue to prosper in the state of Texas like we have been.”
Fuller referenced the “Texas Miracle,” citing the state’s economic resilience and size. He added that the feat was not by chance, citing the state’s intellectual capital and leadership at every level.
“However, the last legislative sessions, we’ve seen a degradation in partnership and working relationship between the state and cities,” Fuller said. “We’ve seen nothing short of an assault on local control. Continued, it certainly doesn’t advance us, but rather, it diminishes our collective efforts. We need to right that ship. We at the local level are your partners at the state. We are boots on the ground, and in day-to-day communication with our shared constituents. It has been said several times that we all have very unique situations in our cities. Some of us are fast-growing, some of us are established and at the end of our growth stages. We need that flexibility at a local level to make decisions. Let’s find better communication and respect for one another and continue to advance the Texas miracle. At the local level, we practice purpose, driven decision making. There is no room for partisan congestion. I implore our legislators to dismiss the Washington example, and rather, work in a bipartisan manner to advance policies that will move Texas forward.”
See the full list of the Texas’ Big City Mayors priorities below:
88th State Legislative Agenda
Local Governance
- Support legislation that would protect community-based decision making to ensure communities and residents receive the highest quality and efficient services from local governments.
- Oppose legislation that would diminish the fundamental authority of cities to operate in a manner that addresses the priorities and unique needs of our communities.
- Oppose legislation that restricts or limits the ability of cities to advocate on behalf of their residents or on issues impacting city operations and services.
Property Tax Relief
- Support legislation to provide meaningful property tax relief to Texas residents.
Economic Development
- Support the continuation of local and state incentives to supplement local economic development strategies to recruit and retain employers.
Workforce & Education
- Support legislation that provides adequate state funding for the public school finance system from early childhood to higher education.
Public Health & Violence Prevention
- Support common sense firearm regulations and additional resources to help mitigate gun violence in our communities.
- Support legislation that expands state funding and access to mental health services.
Broadband Infrastructure
- Support legislation that improves access to broadband connectivity in underserved areas through infrastructure and increased affordability.
- Support the ability of all cities in Texas to participate in the Texas Broadband grant programs including the ability to partner with the private sector to expand broadband connectivity in their communities.
