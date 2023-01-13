Legislature
File photo

The new year and the new session of the Texas Legislature have officially begun, and a coalition of mayors in the state have outlined a series of priorities for lawmakers.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller and Plano Mayor John Muns were two in a group of mayors who gathered Friday morning to discuss the legislative priorities of the Texas’ Big City Mayors, a bipartisan coalition of mayors from Texas’ most populous cities.

