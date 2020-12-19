The Samaritan Inn in McKinney hasn’t had gatherings for a number of months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Dec. 12, however, the Samaritan Inn cafeteria room had an injection of holiday cheer featuring tables adorned with Christmas cookies and other treats, children and parents seated at various spots in the room and six Christmas trees dotting the room.
At the front of the room sat a particularly large tree surrounded by bags and wrapped gifts. They contained specific gifts for each child, provided especially by one Plano teen who wants to make sure they have a Christmas this year.
“I’m very glad that God blessed us to be able to be with our families today, and I hope everyone has a great holiday,” 13-year-old Jaxson Turner said. “I’m so glad I got to come here and help, and this all means a lot.”
Turner started his philanthropic efforts at age 10 when he wanted to feed the homeless in his community for his birthday. Now, his organization, N2Y2C (Never Too Young To Care), aims to serve people experiencing homelessness, underserved children and others in North Texas, according to the organization website.
The Plano resident raised $5,900 — $900 over his $5,000 goal — to provide Christmas to children at the Samaritan Inn this year. On Dec. 12, those gifts got handed out during a holiday event catered to the children.
“I was able to reach my goal due to so many wonderful people in my community,” Turner said.
This isn’t the first year Jaxson has brought Christmas for children at the Samaritan Inn, but in the wake of an unorthodox year, he made sure to tell donors that their contributions were even more meaningful in the midst of a pandemic, Jaxson’s mother, LaKeicee Turner, said.
“To him, it’s still another day,” she said. “We’re going through a pandemic, and to him, I think it was more necessary because people are losing their homes and their jobs, so if he can be of help at all, then this is definitely the time to do it.”
McKinney Mayor George Fuller and his wife Maylee Thomas-Fuller have followed Turner’s efforts for about three years, including by attending the holiday event.
“Right now caught up in all this noise and all this hardship, we forget about the good, and we forget about good people and who we really are,” George Fuller said. “So for me, what Jaxon does reminds people we’re still a community. We’re still a caring place, and we just need to remember that. It’s easy to forget when everyone is up in arms with one another.”
Sarah Jackson, family case worker with the Samaritan Inn, said while the organization does provide its own Christmas, it isn’t necessarily catered to children.
“So Jaxson takes their needs, what they like, specifically shoe sizes, and they always get a new pair of shoes, which is great this time of year because our kids go through shoes like crazy, and it’s something that’s specific to them,” she said.
During the event, Maylee Thomas-Fuller thanked Turner for bringing love and kindness.
“I just want to remind everybody that it’s our future generations that are going to completely change the dynamic of life for us,” she said.
She added that she was excited that Jaxson had seen a need and decided to go beyond raising money, but to also get involved.
“I’m so proud of you, and I’m so proud of your effort,” she said.
