After originally planning to include a historic ice house as part of its forthcoming municipal complex, the city of McKinney has provided insight on why those plans have changed.
During a Tuesday McKinney City Council Work Session, Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton walked through a timeline detailing how the original plan to include the structure with the future five-story municipal complex changed. As of March 2021, Shelton said the ice house was included in plans for the complex, but that no assessments had yet been made on the structure. The goal at the time was to condition the ice house and turn it into an event center, he said. Plans shown from May of 2021 reflect that the ice house was still planned to be incorporated into the municipal complex building.
By July of 2021, plans had shifted to show the ice house as an open-air pavilion, Shelton said.
“A very preliminary assessment determined that the viability of conditioning that space and meeting energy codes that are required for us when we issue permits and CO (certificate of occupancy) buildings would not be attainable with the structure, at a very preliminary level,” Shelton said when discussing the state of the July 2021 plans.
A more in-depth investigation into the building followed, he said, and revealed water coming down the interior of the building and brick coming apart. A team looked more into the building to see how much damage was in place. An evaluation team had multiple site visits over several months. Other noted concerns included exposed corroded rebar and a roof and “doghouse” that were “in bad shape.”
By November 2021, the steering committee had a discussion of what it would take to keep a different versions of a “shored up” form of the building, Shelton said.
Shelton said another consideration involving pollution concerns factored into the decision. A study presented by Shelton revealed that spots in the area, including the site of the ice house, had high levels of pollution in the soil following years of the land being used for industrial purposes.
“What that means is before we can use this for a city hall or for any other nonindustrial use, we have to mitigate the pollution on the site,” Shelton said.
Before building a new structure, the city would have to haul the polluted soil to a special landfill and bring in new soil, he said.
Shelton also explained why plans for the municipal complex had shifted from its original location, citing concerns from the city’s fire marshal and building inspections department regarding access to the building in case of a fire emergency. Shelton said original plans had included adjusting the municipal building to allow for a smaller footprint, but that after the decision was made to not preserve the ice house in its current location, the idea came up to shift the building.
“The shift did not cause the decision to demolish the ice house,” Shelton said. “That had been made before this shift was proposed.”
Shelton told council members that should the city choose to try to keep the ice house in place and revert current plans that are underway, that would require a redesign and about five to eight extra months of work. The municipal complex is currently slated to break ground in October. He added price escalation estimates, which included that the redesign fees could cost roughly $2 million and that the cost of the city hall project could increase by $7.5 million by March 2023 and $12.2 million by June 2023.
“So best-case scenario, we’re looking at about $12.5 million to backtrack to that point,” Shelton said.
Going back to try to look at keeping the ice house at this stage would also require doing a more in-depth investigation at the site, Shelton said.
Scott Nelson, director of community with architecture firm Parkhill, said the building had substantial structural issues, including that the roof appeared to be separated from the walls, allowing daylight to crack through.
“How this thing’s being held up is a little bit of a question,” he said, “and so there are quite a few remediation pieces that would have to be considered in just for the public safety of keeping this building on site.”
Plans are underway to look at how to preserve the historical nature of the ice house in an alternate form. James Williams of Parkhill presented the current concept, which includes nailing down the four corners of the ice house with the southeast corner including physical remnants of the brick, providing a “ruin relic” of the ice house that could host gathering space and a place of solitude as part of a civic plaza. Williams added plans to highlight the other three corners with a survey monument that would have a historical significance tied to it.
Williams added that work continues on the concept, including by getting input from the city’s historic preservation officer.
During the discussion, Mayor George Fuller said the decision to remove the ice house from municipal complex plans had not been made lightly.
“It was overwhelming when we started diving into what it would really take,” he said.
Fuller added that the first time the information was shown was at a March meeting.
“I know I could have done a much better job of conveying as we were learning as we were learning the information,” he said.
“I just, I thought we were going to come to a place where we ultimately figured out a way that that ice house would remain,” he later added. “That lapse of time between when we finally came to the realization and March, I’ll take that responsibility that I certainly didn’t do my part in communicating. And there, I think we have a bit of a failure, but getting to the place we’ve gotten, I don’t believe has been a failure at all. It’s been a very successful journey as far as taking the position we took on keeping it, restoring it, but then doing the due diligence and arriving at the place where we realized it’s just not possible.”
Councilman Patrick Cloutier said the first job of being on the City Council is to be a fiduciary to the taxpayer of McKinney.
“It’s a sad decision to say no, but it’s not a hard decision for me,” he said. “As a fiduciary of the taxpayer of the city of McKinney, this is just the way it’s got to go.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
