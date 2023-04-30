Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of April 30 in and around McKinney:
McKinney Plein Air Society Show
The Martin Place (1799 N Graves St.) will host an artist reception for the McKinney Plein Air Society from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
"The McKinney Plein Air Society organized in the Spring of 2022 to further education of, appreciation for, and encouragement of painting en plein air," the event page states. "The group is dedicated to friendship, learning, and sharing -- nurturing artists of all skill levels and experience. This show celebrates our first very successful year."
The exhibition will be on display from May 6-27 during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Empty Bowls McKinney
Empty Bowls McKinney will host its annual event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the McKinney Performing Arts Center in downtown McKinney.
Empty Bowls McKinney is a fundraising effort that aims to increase awareness and to raise money to fight food insecurity in the area.
Attendees can choose from hundreds of Event bowls made by local artists and members of the community.
General admission is $35, and collector club admission is $125. More information is at tinyurl.com/384yun4f.
Derby Day Wine & Whiskey Walk McKinney
Downtown McKinney and Lone Star Wine Cellars are throwing a Derby Day Wine and Whiskey Walk on Saturday, May 6.
"Take part in the fun and enjoy your day sipping, shopping, and exploring Historic Downtown McKinney before cheering on your favored horse to win the big race!" the event page states.
