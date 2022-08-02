According to community crime map data for July 18-31, McKinney Police Department officers worked 20 incidents involving theft, 8 burglaries, 6 aggravated assault and one incident of intoxication involving manslaughter.
At 8:06 p.m., July 28, police responded to an intoxication incident involving manslaughter on a roadway at the intersection of the 1900 block of Stonebridge Dr., and W. University Drive.
Police officers responded to six aggravated assaults incidents from July 18-31:
- At 6:05 p.m. July 19, officers responded to an aggravated assault report on a roadway in the 1700 block of Oak Street.
- At 3:31 p.m. July 22, officers responded to an aggravated assault report in a parking lot in the 2000 block of W. University Drive.
- At 2:44 a.m. July 23, officers responded to an aggravated assault report on a roadway in the 100 block of N. Tennessee St., and E. Louisiana Street.
- At 11:08 p.m. July 23, officers responded to an aggravated assault report at a specialty store in the 3100 block of S. Central Expressway.
- At 7:59 p.m., July 28, officers responded to an aggravated assault report at a home in the 1600 block of Heritage Drive.
- At 11 p.m., July 30, officers responded to an aggravated assault on a roadway in the 900 block of N. Tennessee St., and East Josephine Street.
Other major incidents of note from July 18-31:
- At 1:07 a.m. July 19, a burglary was reported at a specialty store in the 400 block of Power House Street.
- At 12:30 a.m. July 20, a burglary was reported at a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. McDonald Street.
- At 9 p.m. July 21, a burglary was reported at a residence in the 500 block of Green Street.
- At 1:45 p.m. July 22, a burglary was reported at an office building in the 900 block of N. McDonald Street.
- At 8:20 a.m. July 24, a burglary was reported at an office building in the 2100 block of Collin McKinney Pkwy.
- At 12:11 p.m. July 28, a burglary was reported at a medical facility in the 2100 block of N. Lake Forest Drve.
- At 9:50 a.m. July 30, a burglary was reported at a speciality store in the 1600 block of N. Hardin Blvd.
