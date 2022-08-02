Police Report Graphic
According to community crime map data for July 18-31, McKinney Police Department officers worked 20 incidents involving theft, 8 burglaries, 6 aggravated assault and one incident of intoxication involving manslaughter.

At 8:06 p.m., July 28, police responded to an intoxication incident involving manslaughter on a roadway at the intersection of the 1900 block of Stonebridge Dr., and W. University Drive.

