McKinney police have arrested a local man who they say attacked a woman at knifepoint in a local park.
On July 10, a woman told police she had been running at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Town Lake Park, located at 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway. While running in the park past the women’s restroom she noticed someone standing by the picnic tables. The woman said she began to feel someone was following her and started running faster. She was then grabbed from behind by a man. The man wrapped one of his arms around her neck and then placed a knife against her neck, according to a police report.
“The suspect told [the woman] ‘Are you listening to music? Just listen, and I won’t hurt you. I have a knife,” the police report stated.
The woman said the man drug her to the women’s restroom where he asked for money. The woman said she didn’t carry any money when she went jogging. He then told her to lift up her shirt, and she refused.
According to the report, at some point during the altercation, the man dropped the knife. The woman stated she and the suspect struggled over the knife, and she later realized she had been cut by it. The man recovered the knife and later told the woman “that she should consider herself lucky this time and that it was dangerous out here and for her to go home.” The suspect then walked away toward the southeast area of the park, police said.
The woman called 911 at approximately 5:45 a.m. that day to report the incident, and police were dispatched to the park. Police said she had a visible laceration on her left palm, scratches on the inside of her left arm and scratches to the right side of her nose.
Officers who searched the area found a pickup truck in a park parking lot that was running but unoccupied. The vehicle had a knife in the seat with blood on it, bloody napkins near the driver’s side door on the ground and an apparent blood stain on the footstep just outside the vehicle on the driver’s side. Officers also found a black hat with white lettering signifying a local restaurant on the grass about 25 yards from the vehicle.
Police contacted the restaurant management, who provided information about an employee named Stephon Washington, 22, who had worked at the restaurant the night before and matched a physical description that had been given to police. It was also established that the car found at the park had been stolen that night.
“It was discovered that Washington had an active warrant from Denton County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” the police report stated.
Police found Washington’s McKinney residence and arrested him since he was wanted for the Denton County offense, the report states. The report states Washington had a fresh laceration to his finger that was believed to have been sustained during the struggle for the knife.
Washington has been placed in the Collin County Detention Facility and charged by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has also been charged by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
His bond amount for the Collin County charges amounts to $90,000.
