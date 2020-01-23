This week’s guest is in the middle of putting together a solid senior season while playing a big role and helping lead a McKinney girls basketball team that is in prime position to make the playoffs.
Please kick back and enjoy Kendrick E. Johnson's Sunday Spotlight Conversation with McKinney senior forward Nic Porter.
How good does it feel to have a bigger role on the team this season and to be able to contribute to the Lionettes’ success as a high level?
Porter: It actually feels good. I’m happy to be playing a big role. Me and my teammates are really close, and we understand each other and when someone makes a mistake, we know how to lift each other up.
That mentality can play a big role for us.
What did you do in the offseason to come back a better player and leader this season?
Porter: It was just a lot of me working on some one-on-one things and a lot of training and just putting in extra work to get better. The early bird gets the worm.
Who is your favorite NBA or WNBA player and how much of your game have you patterned after them?
Porter: Brittany Griner. She plays a big role in my life. Just seeing her being able to dunk and contribute and be a leader is great.
She plays with a lot of energy and passion, along with always encouraging her teammates, and I just took a little bit of that and it helps.
Give some insight into you and your teammates’ mindset after finishing the first half of district in prime position to grab a high seed in the playoffs?
Porter: We have worked so hard to get to get where we are at now as a team, but we are going to continue getting better and putting in extra work and time to be successful. We still have work that needs to be done, but it feels good to be where we are at.
Who is your role model and how has their influence helped you get to this point of your career?
Porter: My brother, teammates and the majority of my coaches and teachers. If it wasn’t for them pushing me to the highest limit, then I don’t know where I would be right now. I really do appreciate them a lost.
