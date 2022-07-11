Tucker Nickols serves as the farm manager for McKinney Roots, a nonprofit that provides fresh food to support those facing food insecurity in McKinney.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Tucker Nickols; married to Elizabeth Nickols; son of Stacie and Rusty Nickols; born and raised in Texas; attended college in Missouri. Athlete. Husband. Farmer. Intellectual.
What brought you to McKinney?
While I was in college my folks (parents and grandparents) relocated to the area; I moved back here for the ease of shared time with them and the support close family offers.
How did you get involved with McKinney roots?
McKinney Roots approached me with a job opportunity to be their field crop and poultry manager, over the first 6 month the position morphed into farm manager as well.
When did you start farming, and what got you into it?
I started January 1st, 2021 as a full time farmer; before that most of my professional experience with food was from working at a farm-to-table restaurant for 7 years with some volunteer and low-paid work at local organic gardens, farms, and ranches.
What is the best thing about managing a farm?
Being deeply connected to life and death.
What is the toughest thing about managing a farm?
Being deeply connected to life and death and being at the mercy of inclement weather.
What is a normal day like for you?
Few days are normal, but animal husbandry chores and tasks to maintain production and projects to grow this farm, this organization and the North Texas farming community fill my days.
What is your favorite crop to grow?
Onions or multi-species cover crops are my favorite crop/thing to grow but I sure do enjoy working with stockers that are being finished on grass.
What do you do in your free time?
In my free time I study how to be better at my craft/profession.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Wrong Way to Run," Willy Tea Taylor.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have a tight knit and supportive extended family and this year my wife and I will be bringing a human into this world to begin our own family.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Raising strong kids, capable of practicing empathy and using systems thinking to regenerate this earth and foster evolution.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
