A request for a stealth telecommunications tower in the Craig Ranch area has received a recommendation for approval from McKinney’s planning and zoning commission.
According to a presentation made at the commission’s Tuesday, June 13 meeting, the proposed tower would be 105 feet tall and would be encased within a 110-foot-tall monument structure placed on the western corner of a self storage facility at 8770 Stacy Road.
Adjacent properties to the west and south are zoned for commercial uses and there is a multifamily development to the north. Jake Bennett, planner for the city of McKinney, said the closest single family residential property is approximately 785 feet away.
City staff recommended approval for the item, which requested a specific use permit for the tower.
“Due to the adjacent land zonings and uses and the tower being placed within a monument, staff believes that the proposed height and location is appropriate and should provide a necessary utility to the area,” Bennett said.
A representative of the owner of the property said the tower is expected to host multiple cellular providers including T-Mobile and Verizon.
The commission voted to recommend approval for the permit in a unanimous vote. The item is slated to go before the McKinney City Council at its July 18 meeting.
The vote comes after the McKinney City Council approved a specific use permit for a telecommunications tower southwest of Collin McKinney Parkway and Piper Glen Road in February. That tower is slated to be 115 feet high with a four-foot lightning rod.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
