McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

A request for a stealth telecommunications tower in the Craig Ranch area has received a recommendation for approval from McKinney’s planning and zoning commission.

According to a presentation made at the commission’s Tuesday, June 13 meeting, the proposed tower would be 105 feet tall and would be encased within a 110-foot-tall monument structure placed on the western corner of a self storage facility at 8770 Stacy Road.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments