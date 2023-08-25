MK 2.png

Sam Kazim proposed two single family homes on a 0.4 acre tract. Around 20 residents expressed opposition to the houses.

After being tabled in July, two proposed single family homes, to be located at 105 South West Park Drive were denied.

At a Tuesday planning and zoning meeting, property owner Sam Kazim proposed two single family homes to take up 0.4 acres out of the existing 1.9-acre estate to better divide the land and generate more home sales in west McKinney. The two houses would each have two parking spaces in the driveway, as well as a garage for a third space. Each of the houses would be around 2,400 square feet.

Currently, the 1.9-acre lot in questions sits vacant, save for an empty house. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

