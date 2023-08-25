After being tabled in July, two proposed single family homes, to be located at 105 South West Park Drive were denied.
At a Tuesday planning and zoning meeting, property owner Sam Kazim proposed two single family homes to take up 0.4 acres out of the existing 1.9-acre estate to better divide the land and generate more home sales in west McKinney. The two houses would each have two parking spaces in the driveway, as well as a garage for a third space. Each of the houses would be around 2,400 square feet.
Currently, the 1.9-acre tract sits vacant, saved for a single unoccupied house. Kazim said he wanted to have something beyond a vacant lot bordering nearby commercial, existing townhomes and the neighborhood where the empty house stood. If approved, Kazim said he wanted to preserve the house on the larger tract, renovate it, then sell it in addition to the two smaller houses.
Of the near 30 homes within the subdivision, 19 residents expressed opposition to the proposed single family homes. While some residents said the two houses would bring property values down for the neighborhood, others said the homes would cause safety concerns, as the already frequent accidents along the curve of South West Park Drive would increase. Some residents said that new homes do not belong in a "legacy neighborhood.”
Brian Mantzey, vice chair of the commission, said that a neighborhood is more than two additional homes, and if approved, two houses should not mean the residents can’t continue loving their neighbors and neighborhood.
Commissioner Steve Lebo said he felt like two houses was too much for 0.4 acres, considering the size of nearby homes. Kazim said if the homes were denied, he may split the 1.9 acres into six to sell six houses. The homes were recommended for denial in a 6-2 vote.
The proposed houses are slated to go before council on Sept. 19. To pass, council will need to pass the item with a supermajority – at least six members – for the item to move forward.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
