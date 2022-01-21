As Prosper ISD’s enrollment numbers continue to grow, the district is looking ahead to what that means for future schools and zoning.
As of October, the district’s enrollment had landed at 21,781 students, an increase over the 19,138 reported during the previous school year and the 16,857 reported the year before that.
During a Thursday evening “State of the Community” address, Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson said the five fastest-growing subdivisions in the district include Sutton Fields, Light Farms, Star Trail, Villages at Legacy and Mustang Lakes.
“And y’all know you’re in this community, you drive down a street and it’s a field where a farmer was plowing yesterday and then today you see that a frame is going up or a foundation is being poured, and those students, they’re in those homes and they’re coming to us and we’re excited about that because of the opportunities it provides,” Ferguson said.
According to an annual report published by the district, Prosper ISD’s enrollment is expected to reach 33,471, a number that Ferguson on Thursday predicted would be lowballing it.
Within 10 years, the district expects to need three more high schools, five or six more middle schools and 14 to 15 more elementary schools.
During the Thursday event, Ferguson said zoning for the district’s third high school will need to be completed in 2023 as part of requirements through the University Interscholastic League.
The school, dubbed “Walnut Grove High School,” is slated to open in August 2024 as home to the Wildcats. The district broke ground on the construction site in 2021.
“What we will do is we will work with our demographer to look at where would that zoning happen, but we will have both students who come out of both Prosper High School as well as Rock Hill High School, because both high schools will need relief at that time,” Ferguson said.
She added that the district will have a board subcommittee to act as a guiding force on how zoning will look.
“They know the community and they know the questions that they’re getting, and so we want to weigh in with everyone,” she said.
Also during Thursday’s event, Ferguson highlighted the district’s provision of chromebooks to students, which she said made cell phones unnecessary in schools.
“I know that there’s mixed feelings about technology in schools, but I want to tell you, what technology does for a student, it’s not what a teacher can do for a student,” Ferguson said.
She described technology as an “accelerator of learning.”
“It makes them learn in different ways, learn how to turn things in digitally, how to share documents and collaborate on documents, so there’s a lot of skills that they get out of that versus it’s just a tool in front of them, and truly we have to still have that teacher being able to provide that education and direct instruction,” Ferguson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.