August is National Water Quality Month. While this designation is something that most don’t have on their calendar, water quality is something that every resident depends on every day of the year. The safe, reliable delivery of high-quality water for drinking, fire suppression, and irrigation is one of the critical services the City of McKinney provides to its residents. On average, the Public Works Department delivers approximately 34 million gallons of water per day to households and businesses in McKinney.
The city purchases its water from the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), which is responsible for treating and delivering the water to McKinney from Lake Lavon. The city then redistributes it through a series of pump stations, elevated storage tanks and underground pipes.
One water quality activity that usually generates questions from residents is hydrant flushing. While it may seem inefficient, the purpose of this activity is to maintain and ensure safe drinking water. Flushing involves opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flowthrough pipes to improve water quality and remove occasional mineral deposits that may make their way into a water line. These harmless deposits can occur when there is a reduced water flow. This activity also serves to exercise valves and hydrants to ensure their proper operation in the event of an emergency.
Thanks to our hardworking and dedicated Public Works employees, the city has achieved and maintains a superior-rated water system, the highest rating offered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The water system meets or exceeds all state and federal drinking water requirements. Read the full report: McKinneyTexas.org/WaterReport.
While the City’s and NTMWD systems to deliver water are robust, they are not unlimited and we all need to do our part to conserve this vital, important natural resource. In McKinney, approximately 60% of the water that is delivered during the summer is used for irrigation. Therefore reductions in lawn irrigation will have the most meaningful impact to water conservation. Currently, residents and businesses are allowed to water on their designated watering day, and then three days later if necessary. No watering is allowed from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. since doing so would result in much of the water being lost to evaporation before it could soak into the ground. To receive watering recommendations based on where you live and any recent precipitation amounts your neighborhood has received, visit watermyyard.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
