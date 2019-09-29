For those not familiar with the name La’Marrya Ransem, it’s time to get up to speed.
Virtually out of nowhere, the sophomore running back has become the lead rusher for McKinney this season and is already morphing into one of the best running backs in the area despite only playing in four varsity games — averaging 165 rushing yards per game and totaling 662 total yards and six touchdowns over that span.
The talented sophomore’s emergence has emphatically answered one of the biggest question marks surrounding the Lions entering the 2019 season as to who their lead back would be. Little did anyone know it would be a player who has a chance to put his name on the list of pantheon great running backs in McKinney’s history — names like Randy Simmons, Donta Hickson and Matt Gadek.
“I’m just focused on doing my thing out on the field and working hard every day to get better,” Ransem said. “Knowing what I can do now, my goal in the big picture is to be the best running back in McKinney history. Although the guys that came before me are all great, especially Matt Gadek, I want to be better than all of them and I’m working hard to try to make that happen.”
Currently, Ransem is on pace to rush for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. If he’s able to reach these lofty marks, it will be the fifth consecutive year a McKinney running back has run for 1,400 yards or more, joining Gadek and Cordrick Dunn on the Lions’ elite list. Despite the gaudy numbers and the fact Ransem has ran for 144 yards or more in every game this season, the McKinney coaching staff feels the talented back has a ton of growing left to do.
“La’Marrya is extremely athletic and extremely tough and runs with no conscience, which is why he’s having a good season,” said Marcus Shavers, McKinney head coach. “He’s been a heck of a player, but he has so much he has to prepare for and improve on to really meet his full potential. What you guys have seen through four games is a guy who is extremely talented and extremely tough who doesn’t even know how good he is, but if he keeps working hard, he will have his name amongst the best backs the city of McKinney has ever seen.”
With a running style that is a mix of a lot of talented running backs, Ransem’s production is akin to former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber. Like Barber in his prime, Ransem is a force to be dealt with in the second half of games, as more than 400 of his 662 yards have come in the second half this season.
Thanks to his unique ability to be at his best when the game is on the line, Ransem gives McKinney’s developing offense another dimension and adds another layer to how great he can be by time he graduates in two seasons.
“He does remind me a bit of Marion Barber because of his physical style, but La’Marrya has some real speed and once he learns how to consistently get into the open field, you will start seeing what I’m talking about — I promise you that,” said Robert Boone, McKinney offensive coordinator. “It’s a personal goal for me to always have a 1,000-yard back to continue the rich running tradition already established here at McKinney, so to see him already heading over that barrier so young is exciting. Having a big-time back only helps improve our offense and the better he gets going forward will determine how good our offense can be, and that’s a testament to La’Marrya and the hard work he’s putting in.”
