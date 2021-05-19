After a recent citizen satisfaction survey, 93% of respondents rated the city of McKinney as an excellent or good place to live. This rating is higher than most communities compared to benchmark data from the National Citizen Survey. The rating is slightly higher than previous surveys, up from 92% in 2019 and 91% in the 2017 citizen survey.
To sustain McKinney’s high quality of life, residents emphasized creating and preserving open lands, increasing retail and restaurant options and acquiring high-quality land outside the floodplain. Residents also expressed interest in outdoor entertainment venues and increasing the city’s hike and bike trails.
Almost nine in 10 residents favorably rated the overall economic health of McKinney, the overall quality of the business and service establishments, and the vibrancy of the downtown/commercial area. These ratings were strong and higher than the national benchmarks. Residents’ assessments of the variety of business and service establishments, employment opportunities, shopping opportunities, and economic development were also exceptional and higher than the national averages. Respondents’ reviews of the overall quality of business and service establishments improved from 2019 to 2021.
“Our Council and staff place a significant emphasis on maintaining a strong quality of life and guiding the economic growth of our city. Satisfaction with these areas is fundamental to the people who choose to live in McKinney,” said CoCo Good, Director of Communications and Marketing. “Even after so many people had a challenging year with the pandemic, we are grateful our residents still hold such high esteem for the place they call home.”
The citizen surveys in 2021, 2019 and 2017 were part of the National Citizen Survey, a collaborative effort between National Research Center Inc., the National League of Cities, and the International City/County Management Association. The survey and its administration are standardized to ensure high-quality research methods and directly comparable results across the National Citizen Survey communities.
The citizen survey results and a summary are posted on the city’s website.
