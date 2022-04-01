A ribbon cutting and special opening event is scheduled for April 23 for the new off-road bicycle skills area at Erwin Park.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon. The off-road skills dirt track area will be open daily (weather permitting) after April 23. At the special event, there will be food, music and vendors according to the McKinney Parks and Recreation Department.

The new skills area is nearly two years in the making, the department stated on its Facebook page, and “is the latest jewel in the Erwin Park crown.” The department stated the skills area is the result of more than 2,000 volunteer hours and 7,50 tons of materials. There are three skills area levels for beginner, intermediate and advances riders.

The department says it is because of the hard work of the Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association board, stewards and volunteers that the new skills area will be brought to life on April 23.

