On Saturday, two candidates in a four-person race found themselves teed up for a runoff to become the McKinney City Council’s next District 1 representative.
Now, one of those candidates has indicated he will be dropping out.
Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Stann Penn, one of the two candidates who ended up in a runoff race according to unofficial May 1 election results from Collin County, announced on Facebook through his campaign page that we would be officially withdrawing from the race for the City Council spot.
In the post, Penn said he had woken up in the morning to being "called a liar three times by a fellow Republican" and that a Democrat had said she wanted to “throw up every time she saw (Penn’s) name.”
“This is not the way I want to live my life,” Penn stated. “I have to be honest with you all—politics is not what I am cut out for. I pray for anyone that is willing to take on the challenge.”
Penn thanked his supporters and said he was looking forward to going back to running his restaurant and spending time with friends and family.
In a Thursday morning statement to the McKinney Courier-Gazette, the city of McKinney said it was aware of Penn’s social media-announced withdrawal but that he has not officially registered his withdrawal with the city.
“At this time, the City Council is still required to order the June 5 Runoff Election for District 1 after certifying the General Election results,” the city stated. “In accordance with Texas Election Code Ch. 145, a candidate intending to withdraw from a runoff election must do so no later than 5 p.m. of the third day following the main election canvass.”
The city is slated to canvass election results on Monday. If that does happen, the withdrawal deadline is May 13.
