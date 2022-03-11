Sale of Lake Forest Marketplace in McKinney under way

Shopping Center Business reports that the Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of Lake Forest Marketplace, a 37,500-square-foot shopping center in McKinney.

The property was built in 2019. At the time of sale, Lake Forest Marketplace was fully leased to 14 tenants, including Pet Supplies Plus, MOD Pizza, Athletico, Floyds 99 Barbershop, Jersey Mike’s Subs and The UPS Store.

David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

