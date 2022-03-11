Sale of Lake Forest Marketplace in McKinney under way

Shopping Center Business reports that the Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of Lake Forest Marketplace, a 37,500-square-foot shopping center in McKinney.
The property was built in 2019. At the time of sale, Lake Forest Marketplace was fully leased to 14 tenants, including Pet Supplies Plus, MOD Pizza, Athletico, Floyds 99 Barbershop, Jersey Mike’s Subs and The UPS Store.
David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Along with three other people, Sara Egelston Akers cofounded North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) in the back of a strip mall between 15th Street and Custer Road in 1991. In 1992, she kicked off classes with a student body of 50.
The Allen Special Olympics Delegation’s 23rd annual Special Angels Among Us Auction and Dinner, held on Feb. 12, raised more than $58,000 for its athletes. In addition to holding approximately 250 people in attendance, the delegation presented awards to those in the community that support th…
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Mesquite Elks Lodge No. 2404 recently presented Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI) with a $10,000 donation for the New Hope Church project. New Hope Church was constructed circa 1906. HMI acquired the building through donation and has stabilized the structure while fun…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.