Alex Kravchenko would tell you that her favorite things to do while working at Spice and Tea Merchants in downtown McKinney are helping and learning from customers. A chef on the side, she helps customers learn how they can use the many spices offered at the store.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I grew up in the DFW area in Plano for most of my life. I moved to Los Angeles in 2017 until the end of 2020. COVID-19 brought us back to the area. We chose McKinney and have been here since.
How did you get involved with the Spice and Tea Merchants?
I'm a chef as well, so I have an online meal prep business of my own called AK's Plant Pantry. I was looking for something to go along with that. I love to cook, so the spices really called to me. It blended together.
What's your favorite tea or spice from the store?
Right now, I'm drinking an Assam tea with some of our local honey. For spices, I really like our barbecue blends. We have five or six different blends that are all unique and really good for anything. It doesn't have to be just for barbecue. You could make roasted potatoes or something like that with them.
What's your role with the Spice and Tea Merchants?
I'm a store associate, but I also lend a creative eye. Most of the displays you see are created by me. I also started introducing recipe cards in the last month, so all the cards out right now are written by me. A lot of what I do goes hand in hand with my passion. That's been very fun.
What's been most rewarding about working at Spice and Tea Merchants?
I like helping customers find what they're looking or things they're excited about. I also like learning new things like a spice I'm not familiar with. I like to learn how some of the customers use their spices, and I get to learn.
How long have you lived in the area?
I've lived here for almost three or four years.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Doing theatre. I have lots of good theatre memories.
What are your hobbies?
Cooking and relaxing.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I'm half Russian.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.