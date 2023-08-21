Profile MK.jpg

Alex Kravchenko would tell you that her favorite things to do while working at Spice and Tea Merchants in downtown McKinney are helping and learning from customers. A chef on the side, she helps customers learn how they can use the many spices offered at the store. 

Tell our readers about yourself.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments