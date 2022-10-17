Meredith Bagwill is the owner of Total College Prep, which has locations in McKinney, Plano, Allen, Frisco and Dallas. She has been in education for over 30 years, and after teaching for several years became hooked to helping students improve their ACT/SAT prep scores. Today, Total College Prep offers SAT/ACT test programs, college admissions consulting and academic tutoring.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a graduate of The Ohio State University and have been in education for over 30 years. I am also the mother of four, but almost an empty nester. I enjoy exercising, hanging out with my adult kids and exploring new restaurants with my husband.
What brought you to McKinney?
Job transfer in 1996 from Columbus, Ohio.
What made you want to get into education and college prep?
I spent most of my early life as a dancer and gymnast and initially thought I wanted to own a studio and teach dance lessons. After a year in college, I transitioned this same passionate idea into a degree in K-8 education. After I taught for several years, I decided to pick up a part-time job teaching ACT/SAT prep. I was hooked because I loved seeing the students’ immediate score improvements. I knew I was instrumental in helping them to gain access to their dream school.
What has been the best part about leading a tutoring and test prep business?
Relationships we build with students and their parents. I feel like we are a footprint in this community that helps build the bridge to launch teens into adulthood.
What has been the most surprising part of tutoring?
How much knowledge are we able to impart to parents who need tools and resources on how to navigate the college landscape.
What should the community know about tutoring and college prep?
We are just around the corner and offer short and long-term solutions in all academic areas. We only hire credentialed teachers who are masters of their craft. We love to show families how they can combine student GPAs and test scores to gain admission to college and earn scholarship money.
What is a normal day like for you?
I like to get in a few hours of work early in the morning - roughly 5:30-8:30 a.m. I usually hit the gym and run some personal errands. By noon, I am working with my team while balancing family commitments – aka kid interruptions. I try to head home around 4 p.m. to take care of more family responsibilities and open my computer around 7 p.m. to do some more work for 2-plus hours. I try to always fit pockets of family time throughout the day. This is one of the perks of owning your own business. When I first started my business, it was always at the forefront of my mind. After many years of growth, including an amazing staff, I am now able to better balance my life.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time?
Downtown McKinney — The YARD is my favorite.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to hang out on my porch with my husband and on our boat with family and friends.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am an early bird- like 5 a.m.!
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"The Climb" by Miley Cyrus.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope my legacy will be one of strong faith, enduring love, and a desire to make this world a better place.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.