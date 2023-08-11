McKinney residents may have noticed recent construction east of State Highway 5. Here are three major projects coming to East McKinney:
Chestnut Water Tank
Located near the heart of the McKinney community, the Chestnut Water Tank currently stands as a location for cellular antenna equipment, while serving as an icon in Downtown McKinney.
From 1952 until 2003, the tank was a vital part of the city’s water distribution system. However, it’s no longer a part of the water system. The city is currently working on designs to improve the tank, thereby preserving its status as an icon, by repainting, making structural repairs, beautifying the area around the tank, upgrading safety and lighting systems and accommodations for cellular providers.
Design is underway and is planned to be completed for bid in early 2024, according to the city.
Revitalization at Virginia and Throckmorton streets
Design plans have been completed to begin improvements to mobility infrastructure on East Virginia Street from State Highway 5, as well as Throckmorton Street from East Virginia Street to Lamar Street. The project spurred from a streets and traffic study to prepare for the new city hall project.
Phase 1 of construction is expected to span the north end of Throckmorton Street between Hunt and Lamar streets.
The project is expected to be complete by mid-2024.
Reconstruction and City Utility Relocation on State Highway 5
The Texas Department of Transportation aims to reconstruct State Highway 5 from Spur 399 to Power House Street. The new road is expected to be a four-to-six-lane divided roadway to accommodate projected population growth in North Texas.
Portions of State Highway 5 will remain four lanes due to limited right-of-way. However, the road will be reconstructed with a raised center median and turn lanes at specific intersections, the city said.
The city projects this reconstruction will go to bid by April 2025, and construction is expected to begin mid-2025.
