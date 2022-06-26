McKinney seven homes burned
Video still courtesy of McKinney Fire Department
Seven McKinney homes were either burned to the ground or badly damaged in a fire, the McKinney Fire Department announced Saturday. 
 
According to the department, the call came in as a fire at a construction site on Marigold Drive.
 
"One occupied home had some fire spread to it, but the flames were quickly extinguished," the department stated. 
 
There were no injuries, and the fire is under investigation.
 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments