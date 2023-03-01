Transport yourself back in time to late 16th century England under the rule of Queen Elizabeth I, when society became much more colorful and elaborate than in previous periods during the Shakespeare McKinney 2023 event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in Adriatica Village, located at 6625 Mediterranean Dr. in McKinney.
A time when theatrical festivals gave people an opportunity to escape the hardship of their lives and engage with their friends and neighbors in a fun and positive environment. Spectators came from afar to witness displays of comedy, drama and music. The popularity of English actor turned playwright, William Shakespeare, was on the rise.
And the English language would never be the same. Shakespeare coined numerous phrases still used today. Were you aware that "A wild goose chase" originated in Romeo and Juliet? Or that “All that glisters is not gold” derived from The Merchant of Venice? How about “I will wear my heart upon my sleeve” from Othello?
William Shakespeare’s influence on society is immeasurable. Shakespeare McKinney provides residents and businesses with an opportunity to show their "heart of gold" (Henry V) by supporting the local arts community including; theatre, dance, music and visual arts, at this incredible celebration of culture, creativity and community.
Shakespeare McKinney is a nonprofit organization focused on collaborating with various performing and visual artists and arts organizations in a positive, supportive and inclusive environment in order for them to receive well-deserved recognition and reward.
Join us as we celebrate his work and the artistry of the days of old. “Break the ice” (The Taming of the Shrew) by inviting your neighbors, friends and family to come along on an adventure back in time. All your worries will "Melt into thin air" (The Tempest) upon stepping foot on the festival grounds.
Shakespeare’s work comes "Full circle" (King Lear), through presentations, adaptations and modernized renditions of his repertoire performed on the MainStage. The hard-work and undeniable talent of local theatre companies including; Out of Line Concepts, Poor Yorick Productions, McKinney’s Young Actor’s Guild and The Gorilla Theatre Players will leave the audience in awe and “Dead as a doornail” (Henry VI). These lesser-known yet passion packed companies are sure to blow you away!
There is no need to "Wait with bated breath" (The Merchant of Venice) because the Shakespeare McKinney SideStage is jam packed with classic entertainment. Music, dance and theatre covering various pre-1900’s genres will delight audiences throughout the duration of the festival.
The Peninsula Stage is reserved for student scholarship competitions. Students ranging from 11-18 years of age will display their talents in three categories; Shakespearean Monologue, Classic Scene work and Improvisation.
"Knock knock! Who's there?" (Macbeth) Exceptional street performers and visual artists sharing their gifts with attendees lining the streets of the festival. "All of a sudden" (The Taming of the Shrew) your belly will be full from the variety of food truck options. The vendors will certainly be "Eaten out of house and home" (Henry IV, Part II). You can find the perfect unique gift in the vendor market where "The world's mine oyster" (The Merry Wives of Windsor).
The youngest art lovers can partake all day in the gigantic Kids Zone. Kiddos ages 3-12 can challenge their skills on the ninja course, “Laugh oneself into stitches” (Twelfth Night) in the inflatables, create original artwork in the craft tent or fall in love with the animals in the petting zoo after getting into character with one of the fantastic face painters.
Last year’s festival goers have "Not slept one wink" (Cymbeline) in anticipation for this year’s epic event! Why anyone would choose not to join in the fun is “Greek to me” (Julius Caesar). For “All’s well that ends well” (All’s Well that Ends Well).
For tickets or more information visit ShakespeareMcKinney.org. Shakespeare McKinney is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Community and corporate sponsorship opportunities available.
