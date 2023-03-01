_38A0087 (1).jpg

Transport yourself back in time to late 16th century England under the rule of Queen Elizabeth I, when society became much more colorful and elaborate than in previous periods during the Shakespeare McKinney 2023 event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in Adriatica Village, located at 6625 Mediterranean Dr. in McKinney.

A time when theatrical festivals gave people an opportunity to escape the hardship of their lives and engage with their friends and neighbors in a fun and positive environment. Spectators came from afar to witness displays of comedy, drama and music. The popularity of English actor turned playwright, William Shakespeare, was on the rise.

_38A0114.jpg
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments