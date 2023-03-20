Plano police file.jpg
File photo
Mug.png

Richard Crockett, Jr.

On March 17, Plano Police Officers arrested Richard Crockett, Jr., a 55-year-old male from Sherman, TX, in connection with the hit and run fatality that occurred March 13, on southbound highway US-75 south of Legacy Drive. 

Crockett has been charged with the death of 29-year-old Leah Daniels, from McKinney, TX.  The offense is a second-degree felony in accordance with the Texas Transportation Code; Accident – Involving Death – Fail to Stop/Return/Remain At Scene and is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments