On March 17, Plano Police Officers arrested Richard Crockett, Jr., a 55-year-old male from Sherman, TX, in connection with the hit and run fatality that occurred March 13, on southbound highway US-75 south of Legacy Drive.
Crockett has been charged with the death of 29-year-old Leah Daniels, from McKinney, TX. The offense is a second-degree felony in accordance with the Texas Transportation Code; Accident – Involving Death – Fail to Stop/Return/Remain At Scene and is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center.
The Plano Police Department would like to thank all those who responded with additional information pertaining to this tragic incident. The information received was a crucial component in the identification and arrest of the hhit-and-run driver. This incident is an ongoing investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Traffic Unit.
On March 13, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel were dispatched to multiple traffic crashes on southbound US-75 at Legacy Drive. Upon arrival, it was determined that several secondary traffic crash incidents had occurred in the same general area within a short timeframe.
During the first traffic incident, a stalled vehicle with its hazard lights flashing was stopped in the third lane of US-75. A second vehicle, unable to stop in time, collided with the rear of the stalled vehicle causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
As the driver of the stalled vehicle exited the passenger side of her vehicle, a passing semi-truck struck and pushed her into oncoming traffic. The semi-truck failed to stop and render aid and continued southbound on US-75.
The driver of the originally stalled vehicle was subsequently struck by another vehicle as she lay in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
