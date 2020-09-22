A single fire sprinkler in an apartment balcony extinguished a fire on Tuesday, the McKinney Fire Department said.
The department received a call about smoke at The Avenues of Craig Ranch apartments on 8700 Stacy Road. When firefighters arrived, the flames had been extinguished by a single sprinkler on the balcony of one apartment, according to a department press release.
“Fire Investigators say it appears a vacuum was left plugged in on the balcony and shorted out,” the press release stated.
Nobody was home when the fire broke out, and nearby apartment residents were evacuated, the press release stated. There was limited damage, but no injuries.
To avoid electrical fires, the McKinney Fire Department in its press release recommended calling a qualified electrician or landlord if residents have frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers, a tingling feeling when touching an electrical appliance or if they have discolored or warm wall outlets. Residents should also call an electrician or landlord if they notice a burning or rubbery smell coming from an appliance, flickering or dimming lights or sparks from an outlet.
