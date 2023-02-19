Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Feb. 19 in and around McKinney:
Krewe of Barkus and 'Benji' statue unveiling
McKinney Main Street will host an unveiling of the Benji Love Project Statue during the Feb. 19 Krewe of Barkus event, a Mardi Gras-themed dog parade in downtown McKinney.
Remarks and the reveal will happen on the city stage located near Dr. Glenn Mitchell Park. these activities are free to attend. The parade begins at 2 p.m., and the unveiling will take place immediately following back at McKinney Park.
The statue will be installed after the event on the southeast corner of N. Tennessee and E. Virginia Streets.
'The art of the continuous line'
Millhouse McKinney will host the next installation of its "Lunch Bunch" series from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21, featuring local artist Karen Case.
Case will discuss the basics of Continuous Line Drawing and then give attendees the opportunity to practice during this free event. Lunch is not provided, but you are welcome to bring your own.
The event will take place at Millhouse McKinney (610 Elm Street, Suite 1000).
'The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery'
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents the outrageous comedy, “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Dramatic Society Murder Mystery”, as its first show of 2023.
McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) is a 99% volunteer, nonprofit, community theatre supported, in part, by grants from McKinney Arts Commission, McKinney Community Development Corporation and through donations from the McKinney community. MRT is McKinney’s Official Community Theatre and is a resident company at McKinney Performing Arts Center in historic, downtown McKinney.
Showtimes are:
- Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 25th at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
- Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for Seniors 55+, $17 for children/students ages 4-18. Group tickets are available by calling the MPAC ticket office at (214) 544-4630.
More information is at mckinneyrep.org
Jubilee at Roy and Helen Hall Library
Roy and Helen Hall Library will host a day of music, education, and entertainment for everyone between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 25. This is a come-and-go event with live music and crafts for all ages.
Check out the lineup below:
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Mathew Zion Babineaux (The Music of Mile Davis)
- Noon to 1 p.m.: Jubilee Swing Dance Studio
- 1 to 2 p.m.: The McKinney Big Band (Count Basie, Duke Ellington and many more!)
Roy and Helen Hall Library is located at 6861 W. Eldorado Parkway.
Millhouse Art Fest
MillHouse and the McKinney Cotton Mill Partners invite you to attend WINTER ArtFest on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will feature an indoor juried art festival at the McKinney Cotton Mill (610 Elm St.). Explore juried art by local artisans showcased against the grandeur of century-old architecture. Enjoy food by Tasty Casa, drinks Amazing Bartending services. Musician Wesley Phipps is coming back to perform during the festival.
More information is at millhousefoundation.org/artfest
