The city recently put in digital kiosks in downtown McKinney and at Old Settlers Recreation Center as part of a McKinney Parks and Recreation initiative funded by the McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC).
Anyone visiting downtown McKinney or Old Settlers Recreation Center may have noticed a new part of the experience.
This spring, the McKinney Parks and Recreation department put in digital kiosks — two downtown and one at the center — as part of an effort to find new ways to communicate city information.
Michael Kowski, McKinney Parks and Recreation director, said the initiative comes after the McKinney Development Corporation asked about providing the technology.
"They wanted to make sure that we were presenting to the public in the best way possible all the great stuff that we’re doing," he said.
The MCDC provided funding for the initiative, Kowski said. The funding was part of grant money that is provided to the department each year by the corporation for park projects.
Today, those who approach the kiosk at the recreation center will find more parks and recreation-focused information, while the two kiosks downtown include a "full spectrum" of events and information for the city as a whole.
Kowski said the kiosk format provided the flexibility needed to have current, updated and cycling messages for the community.
"We feel that it also presents a more consistent, professional look as we present information out to the public," he said.
Kowski said there are plans to add more in the future, with potential locations under review.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
