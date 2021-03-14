Spring break couldn’t have come at a better time for District 5-6A boys soccer.
The conference’s seven teams haven’t been afforded much opportunity for rest as they conclude a manic stretch of games brought on by last month’s winter storms. As a result, teams like Prosper waged five matches over a 10-day stretch to get back on schedule.
The Eagles and the rest of 5-6A can relax for a bit with no matches on the docket during spring break and district play not resuming until Monday. Once the league’s brief respite concludes, teams will play out the final week of the regular season in hopes of fortifying an otherwise murky postseason picture.
Here’s a look at where things stand in 5-6A boys soccer heading into the homestretch.
The playoff field is nearly set
Seeding is still up in the air, but 5-6A has its four playoff teams already decided.
Entering the break, McKinney Boyd held down the top spot in the standings at 7-1-1 (23 points) after nudging past second-place Prosper (6-2-1, 20) just prior to spring break. Allen recently improved its positioning with a 3-1 victory over Denton Guyer to rise to third place at 6-3-0 and 18 points.
Guyer rounds out the mix at 5-4-1 for 16 points and holds a large enough lead over fifth-place Little Elm (3-7-0, nine) to assure itself a postseason berth.
Given the proximity between the four teams, coupled with Allen, Boyd and Prosper all having three matches left on their schedules, it’s far from a given that this order of finish holds the rest of the way. The Broncos have two of their remaining three matches against current playoff teams — Monday at Guyer and Friday at Prosper — and Allen has a rematch with Prosper scheduled for Wednesday.
Race to the top
The Broncos have pole position for the district title — familiar territory for a program not far removed from a trip to the regional finals in 2018. Prior to having last season cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyd had qualified for the playoffs nine straight years.
The Broncos have looked the part of the district’s top team, winning four consecutive matches since a 1-1 draw with rival McKinney on Feb. 22. That stretch includes a 3-1 victory over Prosper that could loom large with the two set to close the regular season against each other on March 19.
Outscoring opponents 12-2 during those four matches, seven different Broncos have logged goals (including three from junior Spencer Sarkissian) and junior Diego Ferruzzi has been active on the attack with five assists.
Prosper, meanwhile, is looking to conjure the consistency from earlier in its district campaign. Since starting at 3-0-1, the Eagles are 2-2 — recently dropping a 2-0 verdict to Guyer before outlasting McKinney for a 3-2 win. Junior Cason Berg came through with two goals in the win over the Lions.
With three matches remaining on its schedule and just three points separating Boyd and Prosper, the Eagles still control their own destiny for at least a share of the district title.
Allen, Guyer jockey for seeding
Allen’s senior night victory over Guyer, a 3-1 decision on March 5, came at an ideal time. Junior Matthew Sanchez sparked the Eagles with a pair of goals in a win that not only leapfrogged Allen over the Wildcats in the standings but clinched a regular-season sweep of the Eagles over Guyer — significant for potential tiebreakers should the two wind up tied at season’s end.
That means the Wildcats will need some help to overtake Allen. Guyer has only two matches left on its schedule (Monday against Boyd and Tuesday against Little Elm) while the Eagles have two of their final three matches against non-playoff teams (Monday against McKinney, Wednesday against Prosper and Friday against Denton Braswell).
Only two points separate Prosper and Allen in the standings, meaning that Allen still has room to climb to second place in the district.
Too little, too late for Little Elm
The Lobos will have to wait a bit longer to secure their first playoff berth as a Class 6A program. Sitting at just nine points following a 2-1 loss to the Broncos on March 5 — Little Elm’s third match in five days — the Lobos were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.
Little Elm had to wait nearly one month into its conference schedule to secure its first win in 5-6A but managed to parlay that outcome into perhaps the team’s most productive stretch of the season. The Lobos edged current No. 4 seed Guyer 3-2 and followed that up with wins over McKinney (5-2) and Braswell (2-1).
The Lobos have matchups remaining with Guyer and McKinney as they look to build momentum for the offseason.
