Prosper has endured its share of late-game heartbreak this season. On Friday, with their playoff fate hanging in the balance, the Eagles finally gained the upper hand.
With 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jackson Berry scored on a 4-yard run that gave Prosper the go-ahead points needed to hang on late for a 29-28 victory over McKinney Boyd. The Eagles, who entered the week tied for fourth place in District 5-6A with Denton Braswell, needed a win over Boyd to qualify for the postseason.
With Allen taking care of Braswell on Thursday, 59-35, that set the table for a win-and-in effort from the Eagles.
Prosper got the better of a back-and-forth second half, taking the lead late in the fourth quarter and then relying on its defense to force a Boyd turnover on downs in the game’s waning moments to secure the victory.
The Eagles took command early on, using a 7-yard touchdown run by Noah Billings to build a 16-7 lead before surrendering 15 unanswered points to close out the first half. Both scores came inside the second quarter’s final 30 seconds with an 8-yard touchdown catch by Dominique Stevenson followed up by a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ethan Wesloski with six seconds left in the half for a 22-16 lead.
Berry’s momentous score doubled as his third rushing touchdown of the night. The quarterback tallied 175 yards through the air and 72 on the ground. Tyler Bailey added 76 receiving yards for the Eagles, who are bound for the Class 6A Division II bracket of the postseason.
Boyd, also in the playoffs, was paced by 144 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Ryan Shackleton. His top target was Stevenson, who had 81 receiving yards and a score, while Carter Whitefield ran for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Eight in a row for Allen
For the eighth consecutive year, Allen will enter the UIL football playoffs without a loss on its record.
The Eagles polished off their latest unbeaten regular season on Thursday and did so in familiar fashion, punting only one time and uncorking a flurry of big plays en route to the second-highest scoring night of their 8-0 campaign (6-0 in District 5-6A) following a 59-35 victory over Denton Braswell from CH Collins Stadium.
Allen, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, captured an outright district championship and will carry its unblemished record into the postseason as the top seed in the 6A Division I bracket.
“I’m just really proud of our players and coaches, and the commitment that they’ve put into this to have a successful season,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach.
Thursday’s win marked the fifth time this season that Allen has accrued 49 or more points, closing out the regular season averaging 49.8 per game. Against a Braswell defense allowing 43.1 points per game, the Eagles were aggressive from the onset, hunting deep ball after deep ball as the Bengals singled up in coverage against twin seniors Blaine and Bryson Green.
The Eagles reaped the benefits, with the star wideouts combining for 14 catches for 266 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Blaine averaged more than 35 yards per catch, turning three of his four catches into touchdowns and totaling 141 receiving yards, while Bryson logged 10 catches for 125 yards and a score.
“What a way for those two to play heading into the playoffs,” Gambill said. “We’re very, very proud because of the work ethic they’ve put into our program and the commitment they’ve shown. It’s not a surprise to see them have a night like this.”
The two Oklahoma State commits took turns pillaging the Braswell defense and contributed to a stretch of 31 consecutive points that blew the ballgame open.
Lions roll Little Elm
Despite having their playoff hopes dashed the week prior against rival Boyd, McKinney closed its 2020 campaign on a winning note after cruising past Little Elm, 35-17, on Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter by both teams, the Lions countered a 25-yard Tyson Bope field goal with 28 unanswered points stretching into the second half. Adrian Shepherd, mainly used as a defensive back, spearheaded the charge out of the backfield with a pair of 12-yard, first-half touchdown runs for a 14-3 lead. Shepherd later showcased his arm by finding Tanner Call from 7 yards out for his first passing touchdown of the season, and quarterback Sampson Nazarko later scored on a 1-yard run for a 28-3 advantage.
McKinney running back RJ Carver capped his career with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Shepherd rushed for 52 yards in addition to his three total scores.
