The seven high school golf programs that hit the links Monday-Tuesday at Gentle Creek Golf Club in Prosper were battling against much more than one another in their pursuit of a District 5-6A championship.
Two days of rain, cold and wind -- and even some occasional lightning -- cloaked the proceedings at the annual district tournament but not enough to deter a conference championship from being crowned and a crowded field of potential regional qualifiers from being settled.
McKinney Boyd built a sizable lead on the field in Day One of the tournament and carried that all the way to a 14-stroke victory to capture the district championship.
"Just to go through the adversity and the conditions over those two days and just battle through it and play two good rounds of golf was good to see," said Justin Blazek, Boyd head coach. "I'm proud of them for sticking through it and focusing on their games and not letting the conditions and the weather affect their games with the starts and stops."
And there were multiple. Twice on Monday, the action in Prosper was halted due to lightning, which resulted in an hour-long delay. Blazek noted that one of the delays came right as several golfers had reached the final hole and had only one or two shots remaining on the day.
"It's definitely tough. It's an adjustment for the kids and I think our guys handled it pretty well, but at the end of the day it's the same for everybody," Blazek said. "The kids just had to get their minds right. It is what it is at that point and you've just got to get out there and finish."
The conditions didn't slow the Broncos' rise up the leaderboard. By the time Monday's play conclude, Boyd had already amassed an 11-stroke lead on second-place Denton Guyer after carding a team-wide score of 306. The Broncos turned in a 318 on Tuesday and maintained their double-digit cushion in doing so.
"Pretty much our last three tournaments have been really windy and cold," Blazek said. "We hadn't really played in the rain and with lightning like on Monday, but I think those last few tournaments really prepared us for it."
Three Boyd golfers finished in the top 10, led by a first-place tie that featured Hunter Millsap. He led the field after Monday with a round of 73 but had company atop the leaderboard thanks to a big second day from Little Elm's Jackson Vesper to square the two at 152. A playoff ensued for the individual district title, which was won by Vesper on a 10-foot putt.
"Hunter played great for us. He has been coming along really well these last couple weeks of practice and in some of the qualifying stuff we're doing," Blazek said. "He's been getting his game to where we expects it to be and I think Hunter's the kind who really thrives in those conditions because of how focused he is on his game and how he doesn't let anything get to him."
Boyd's Cole Waymire finished in a three-way tie for third place at 155, tied with Prosper's LT Harris and Guyer's Merrett Boyles, and CJ Mooibroek had a strong showing for the Broncos after finishing in a three-way tie for sixth at 156. Mooibroek was joined by Prosper's Santiago Arredondo and Allen's Jack Denton.
"Most our of guys are back from last year, so it's all something they've experienced. Allen had a great year last season in getting two teams out of district and I think our kids had some high expectations of their own," Blazek said. "When that happened, I think it lit a bit of a fire under them to not let it happen again this year. They worked hard to get their game going and their goal all year has been to be district champions."
In capturing the district team title, the Broncos qualify for the Region I-6A tournament, set for April 18-19 at Tangle Ridge Golf Club in Grand Prairie. Boyd will be joined by Guyer, which outlasted Prosper in a playoff to determine the second team qualifier from 5-6A after the two programs finished in a second-place tie at 638.
The Eagles turned in the best second-day tally of any program in the tournament, carding a 312 to help erase a nine-stroke deficit behind the Wildcats. Guyer qualified for regionals as a team for the first time as a 6A program, while Prosper's Harris will join Little Elm's Vesper as the district's two individual regional representatives.
All qualifiers have just under a month to rest up before making the trip to Grand Prairie.
"Our region is definitely very strong. There are lots of great teams in it. For us, the hope is that we'll be peaking as we get to mid-April," Blazek said. "Our guys want to have a strong performance out there and we'll just have to see how it stacks up against the competition. Those guys are looking forward to the challenge. Our goal is to shoot our best round of the season and see where it takes us from there.
