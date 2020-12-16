The day McKinney North senior receiver JJ Henry signed his letter of intent to play college football was always going to be an emotional one.
It is for countless student-athletes around the country who, after years of hard work and dedication, have their efforts rewarded with a chance to continue their playing careers at the next level.
Henry was one of several who put pen to paper on Wednesday, the first day football players could officially sign. Henry committed to Ole Miss — and did so with a heavy heart, one the Bulldogs’ star pass-catcher had been playing with for the past 17 months.
After thanking the crowd in attendance for his signing ceremony, held Wednesday afternoon inside North’s cafeteria, Henry paused for a moment to gather his thoughts. As the seconds passed, Henry fought back tears. He received encouragement from the family members sitting nearby.
In the moments that followed, an emotional Henry outlined a year-and-a-half fraught with tragedy and personal loss. He recalled July 9, 2019 at 10 p.m. — the date and time in which Henry received a phone call and learned of the passing of one of his best friends, Aaron Hill, a North football player who died in a drowning accident.
“After that night, I couldn’t sleep for weeks,” Henry said.
Nine months later, on April 8, Henry lost his mother, Tamika Matlock, after an 11-year battle with breast cancer.
“Any average person my age going through stuff that young, it’s hard,” Henry said. “I used football as an escape and kept grinding, kept working. I fought through adversity my whole life, and I’m just proud to be where I am.”
Henry said that he puts those two names on his wrist tape before every game, striving to play in their honor. Through his efforts, Henry signed his letter of intent Wednesday as the most decorated receiver to ever don a North uniform.
“Not everybody understands what he went through. To lose a best friend and his mother … people in his life that were always there in his corner, that’s tough,” said Mike Fecci, North head coach. “For him to overcome that and perform the way he did and overcome those odds, it says a lot about JJ. He’s a quality young man.
“He’s extremely talented and anybody who goes to a game can see that. What they don’t see is the quality, and that’s what Ole Miss is getting: A high-quality young man who will represent their program well.”
Just a few days removed from playing the final game of his high school career, Henry exits the North football program as its all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
“He leaves a high bar for these young guys coming up. He realized this year that he was a leader and he led,” Fecci said. “He led a bunch of our young receivers and they see what it means to work and what it means to get to do this. These guys coming up behind him are blessed for being able to practice with a guy like that see that work ethic.”
As Henry’s profile rose with each season, so did the interest from college coaches around the country. Henry weighed his college decision across offers from 23 different programs, eventually whittling the choices down to Ole Miss and Texas.
“I just felt more comfortable with Ole Miss, seeing their play style and how I could fit in that,” Henry said.
Henry said the Ole Miss likened his role to that of Rebels junior slot receiver Elijah Moore, a Maxwell Award semifinalist who currently the leads the country in both receptions (86) receiving yards per game (149.1).
“He’s dynamic. He’s a game-changer,” Fecci said. “They’ll probably play him on the inside, but they’ve talked about immediate impact if he can handle it. Our high school scheme isn’t an easy one to learn, but he did it. I think he’ll transition and do well.”
The Bulldogs put Henry’s talent to use for several years. As a junior, he was named District 7-5A Division I’s co-offensive MVP after submitting a 71-catch, 1,419-yard, 16-touchdown campaign as the lead receiver on a record-setting North offense.
Despite seeing double teams all season long as a senior, Henry accounted for 10 of North’s 13 touchdowns through the air and bolstered the Bulldogs’ special teams with multiple kickoff returns for touchdowns.
A three-sport athlete who plies his craft on the basketball court and track, Henry said that midway through his senior season on the gridiron was when he began to realize that Ole Miss would be his next destination after graduating high school.
With one of the state’s top pass-catching skill sets, and a wealth of mental fortitude to boot, he tweeted his commitment Tuesday night — complete with a video building up to his decision — and finalized that pledge on Wednesday.
“Once I committed, I wanted to get it out there as soon as possible,” Henry said. “I had to do something dramatic, though. It just felt good to get it off my chest. Now I’m a Rebel, and I can’t wait to get out there.”
