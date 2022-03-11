To say the McKinney boys basketball team's return to the UIL state tournament was eventful would be an understatement.
In no way could head coach Wes Watson and the Lions have scripted the way the stretch run of the program's first-ever state semifinal appearance would unfold on Friday, but the finish was one that McKinney fans have already become familiar with.
For the second time in less than two weeks, senior Alex Anamekwe played the role of hero, intercepting a pass near midcourt in the closing seconds of double overtime against Austin Westlake. The SMU commit then proceeded to throw down a dunk just before time expired to lift the Lions (35-5) to an improbable 68-66 victory over the Chaparrals (38-2) from the Alamodome in San Antonio and book a spot in Saturday's Class 6A state championship game.
"I've been coming down to these things for a long time now, about 25 of them. My first thought was instant classic," Watson said. "I remember the games back at the Erwin Center when it was the last possession and everyone is up on their feet and that happened multiple times tonight. It's just an unbelievable game with two really good teams. We knew going in that it would take everything we had to beat these guys."
It's a moment Anamekwe had already embraced once during the Lions' historic postseason, scoring the game-winning basket on a last-second put-back to defeat state and national No. 1 Richardson 54-52 on March 1 in the regional quarterfinals.
Friday's dramatic finish came on the heels of a lengthy sequence that saw Westlake maintain possession for the greater part of the final two-plus minutes of the second overtime. The Lions nearly forced a turnover with 30 seconds to go and with roughly 10 seconds remaining, Anamekwe initially jumped a pass attempting a steal, but the deflection sent the ball out of bounds.
Moments later, Anamekwe's second gamble paid off.
"I just tipped the ball. I wasn't really looking at the clock, to be honest. I just ran and dunked it as fast as I could," Anamekwe said. "With gambling, you've got to know if you can get it. I felt like I could, so I didn't hesitate and went and got it."
That McKinney was even in that position required some good fortune on Friday.
The Lions let a 52-48 lead get away in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. McKinney committed two turnovers inside the final 95 seconds of regulation, surrendering their lead with 20 seconds remaining after a floater in the lane by Westlake's Donovan Santoro for a 54-53 advantage.
McKinney missed a chance to answer on the other end, surrendering possession back to Westlake. But the Chaparrals never got the ball past half court, committing a turnover against the Lions' pressure defense to afford McKinney what looked to be one last chance with 1.9 seconds remaining.
Three timeouts between the two head coaches followed, and then disaster struck for Westlake.
The Chaparrals inserted a player into the game whose jersey number was incorrectly listed in the official scorebook, resulting in a technical foul and two free throws for McKinney.
"The score table caught that. A lot of people will say that we got lucky on that, and we did get lucky," Watson said. "That's not something that normally happens. I hate that for them, and I told their kids at the end that it was unfortunate that either team had to lose this game."
Junior Ja'Kobe Walter went 1-of-2 at the line to square the teams at 54-54 for overtime.
"The only thing I was thinking was to just make one," Walter said. "I got that first one out of the way and felt confident on the release with the second one, but it just rattled and came off. I knew that I at least made one to tie it and give us another shot in overtime."
Between the two overtime frames, the Lions trailed for approximately 10 seconds. Baskets by Walter, senior Thatcher McClure and junior Jacovey Campbell gave McKinney a 60-56 lead in the first extra frame, but the Chaparrals wouldn't go away.
Conor McManus drained two difficult 3-pointers to square the count at 62-62, and although Walter initially put the Lions back in front on a floater, Santoro answered with a layup with five seconds remaining to force a second overtime at 64-64.
The action slowed a bit from there -- Preston Clark gave Westlake its only lead in extra time on a layup with three minutes to go, only for Campbell to answer right back with a basket to knot the count at 66-66 with 2:50 left.
The two remained at a stalemate until Anamekwe's heroics at the end.
"Every team we've had to beat to get here is a really, really good program, and a lot of those teams have been down here before," Watson said. "I think that has really helped us and prepared us to be in these types of games and to be able to win close games."
Walter led all scorers with 23 points and added eight rebounds, brushing off a tough shooting night with nine points in the fourth quarter and overtimes. Campbell helped spark the Lions to a 17-15 lead through one quarter with six of his 16 points, while McClure chipped in 14 for McKinney.
The Lions led 31-27 at the half but found themselves trailing by as much as 47-40 during a resilient third quarter for Westlake, which strung together a 27-11 run between the second and third stanzas. Jaden Greathouse was the catalyst, scoring a team-high 19 points with a bruising array finishes inside before fouling out of the contest with 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter on a charge taken by Campbell.
Clark added 16 points, canning four 3-pointers for the Chaparrals, while Santoro and McManus scored 14 and 11 points, respectively. The loss was just Westlake's second of the season, snapping a 37-game winning streak.
McKinney, meanwhile, continues its dream postseason into Saturday's 6A state title game. The Lions will meet either Duncanville or Atascocita at 8:30 p.m. back at the Alamodome.
"They just weren't willing to go home tonight. Whatever it took, we were going to figure out a way to win this game," Watson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.