For the past 13 years, I’ve spent all but a small handful of Tuesday and Friday nights, plus the occasional Thursday or Saturday, bound to a press box, on the sidelines or in the bleachers covering high school sports.
Reporting on dramatic comebacks, crazy finishes and highlight-reel performances can become commonplace in an area as talented as the Metroplex, and I was fortunate enough to be in attendance for a few thrillers involving teams from Plano, Allen, Celina, McKinney, Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound.
It’s never easy to narrow down, but here are the 10 best games I covered during the 2021-22 school year, in chronological order.
Allen vs. Denton Guyer
Football, Oct. 15
This was arguably the signature win of the short-lived Chad Morris era in Allen. For as mortal as the Eagles looked at times during the first half of last season, this meeting between state heavyweights wound up feeling eerily familiar in a 38-31 Allen win.
One year removed from rushing for 342 yards on a stout Guyer defense, the Eagles racked up 357 in last season's encounter. Allen did so on nearly 9 yards per carry, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Jenkins on the game's first play.
The Eagles were in the process of fortifying an identity built on its multi-pronged run game and one of the state's most tenacious pass rushes. This back-and-forth game was a frightening display of Allen's potential.
Lovejoy vs. McKinney North
Volleyball, Oct. 19
After North shocked the defending state champions by sweeping their first meeting on Sept. 24, the mid-October rematch produced a thrilling five-set affair between two of 5A's best.
In terms of what makes a high school volleyball match great, this one checked every box.
The atmosphere was playoff-caliber, and the quality of play on the court matched that intensity — sudden momentum changes, lengthy rallies, athletic plays at the net and in the back row, and a storyline that spoke volumes about both programs.
This one turned into a gut-check moment for the Lady Leopards, who overcame a 2-1 set deficit and outlasted North 3-2 to continue their march to a third consecutive state title the following month.
Lovejoy vs. Frisco Liberty
Football, Nov. 4
This game was televised on ESPNU and made for a worthy showcase of Texas high school football. Lovejoy had thrashed its prior opposition to the tune of a 44.1-point margin of victory, but Liberty had one of the area's great gridiron equalizers in quarterback Keldric Luster. The dual-threat quarterback was unfazed by a loaded Lovejoy defense, totaling more than 400 yards of offense and having a hand in all four touchdowns scored by the Redhawks, including a go-ahead touchdown with 2:34 remaining.
There was a dose of controversy that followed as Lovejoy's Alexander Franklin's attempted game-winning touchdown pass resulted in a 50-50 tug-of-war for the ball between Lovejoy's Kyle Parker and Liberty's Sam Wenaas.
Although the tie goes to the offense in the case of simultaneous possession, the officials deemed the exchange a turnover, sealing the upset win for Liberty.
Lewisville vs. Hebron
Football, Nov. 5
To cover this game 24 hours after Lovejoy-Liberty was as thrilling a week as it gets on the job during football season.
This game was already wildly entertaining up until its incredible finish with Lewisville bookending scoreless first and third quarters with a 21-point explosion in the second to battle back amid a 28-point first half by Hebron. The two traded the lead three times in the fourth quarter, with Hebron's Jacob Buniff nearly playing the role of hero by hitting Cobye Baldwin for a touchdown with 15 seconds to go, but the Farmers' duo of Ethan Terrell and Kye Stone stole the show moments later.
Those two connected on a 40-yard Hail Mary with time expired for a 37-35 victory and a highlight that will live on in Fighting Farmer lore for a long time.
Plano vs. Lake Highlands
Boys basketball, Feb. 25
Maybe the most overqualified second-round matchup in recent state playoff history, the two sets of Wildcats ranked in the state's top eight before drawing each other as part of a daunting Region I-6A bracket.
Plano's defense made things tough early on for the taller, rangier Lake Highlands, but Lake Highlands managed to stifle Plano's own attack and built a 52-40 lead with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Despite a furious rally led by Plano's Justin McBride, who scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth, Plano's spirited comeback fell two points short in a 58-56 loss that doubled as the only blemish on the team's 33-1 season.
McKinney vs. Richardson
Boys basketball, March 1
As a rule of thumb, I wanted to pick each team only once, and the Lions' regional quarterfinal against Richardson and its state semifinal against Austin Westlake were both worthy candidates.
Defaulting to the game I covered in person, McKinney's upset win over the No. 1-ranked Eagles came inside a packed Curtis Culwell Center. This one drew much more than just fans from either school.
Whereas Richardson's Cason Wallace and Rylan Griffen were as advertised, combining to score 45 points, the Lions' collective firepower won out. McKinney's resilience shined in weathering a double-digit deficit and while their top scorer, Ja'Kobe Walter, battled foul trouble — all culminating in a stunning finish with Alex Anamekwe converting a put-back in the closing seconds for a 54-52 victory.
Prosper vs. Flower Mound
Girls soccer, March 24
There was built-in history to this bi-district playoff matchup, as the Lady Jaguars had knocked then-undefeated Prosper out of the postseason in the regional quarterfinals the year before.
Much like that meeting, the Lady Eagles carried an unbeaten record into this year's playoffs. And once again, Flower Mound was Prosper's kryptonite in a 1-0 victory to advance the Lady Jaguars, who finished fourth in 6-6A, in the postseason.
Emma Hoang accounted for the lone goal in the match, scoring in the 17th minute before Flower Mound's defense did the rest — slowing a high-powered Prosper attack and fending off several close calls late to score the upset win.
Celina vs. Midlothian Heritage
Girls soccer, April 14
For work reasons, I had to cover this match both remotely and simultaneously on the same afternoon as the District 6-6A track meet. Strangely enough, I still remember watching the overtimes and shootout from my laptop while in my car in the parking lot of the Jersey Mike's just down the street from Kimbrough Stadium.
This was a full-circle moment for the Celina girls, who had their run to the state tournament dashed in the semifinals by Heritage in 2021 and earned a rematch for the 4A state title this year.
The match itself was a dizzying showcase of offensive firepower from both sides, ultimately playing to a 4-4 draw that ebbed and flowed with all manner of momentum shifts and clutch plays.
Celina got the better of the shootout, 5-3, to capture its first-ever state title.
Lewisville vs. Denton Guyer
Softball, April 28
The finish so crazy that it took me several minutes to process just what had actually happened. And I wasn't alone — both Lewisville head softball coach Porscha Albert and shortstop Paislie Allen, who accounted for the game-winning hit, were in the same boat.
Lewisville built a 4-0 lead through four innings, only for Guyer to knot it up in the fifth and then seize a 7-4 lead in the top of the eighth inning. The Lady Farmers were only able to put one runner on before registering two outs in the bottom of the frame but mustered one clutch at-bat after another to keep its comeback hopes alive.
Jadyn Grandison drew a bases-loaded walk to trim the gap to 7-5 and then Allen followed with a bases-clearing shot to right field that lifted Lewisville to an 8-7 walk-off win.
Except it didn't materialize as seamlessly on the field. Although the winning run had scored, Albert waved Allen home and Guyer was able to make a play at the plate with the umpire calling the Lewisville speedster out.
It turned out that sequence didn't matter, but there was momentary confusion as to whether or not the Lady Farmers had still won the game. It took a moment before Lewisville could begin celebrating and even then several onlookers weren't entirely sure what had just happened.
Allen vs. Flower Mound
Baseball, May 5
This game was a total contrast to the one above, as Allen and Flower Mound battled into extra innings gridlocked at 1-1. But it took a thrilling seven innings to get to that point, with both the Eagles and Jaguars uncorking one defensive gem after another to deny the other team from taking control.
Allen had two base-runners thrown out at home — both on brilliant throws from Flower Mound right fielder Sam Erickson — the ballgame featured four double plays and both defenses recorded multiple acrobatic outs.
Both pitching staffs brought the goods as well, but it was the Jaguars who at last broke through with a four-run 10th inning to seal a 5-1 victory and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 bi-district playoff series.
