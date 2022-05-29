With a plethora of productive 2022 seasons in the books for numerous boys soccer teams around the Metroplex, several standout players received some additional recognition from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches recently on its annual all-region and all-state teams.
Narrowing the field in one of the state's most talent-rich regions for high school soccer is no easy task, and there was no shortage of accolades to go around for the student-athletes in Plano, Lewisville, McKinney, Allen, Prosper and Celina.
The Plano and Celina boys both had their seasons end in state runner-up finishes after advancing to the championship matches in Classes 6A and 4A, respectively. The Wildcats made their first appearance in a state final since 2009 and plenty of the players who contributed to that momentous run were recognized by TASCO.
Senior forward Nolan Giles and senior goalkeeper Henry Huffstetler both received all-state first-team nods following their standout seasons for Plano. Giles, named District 6-6A MVP and Star Local Media all-area MVP, led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 goals as well as six assists. Huffstetler, who earned 6-6A and all-area goalkeeper of the year honors, logged 12 clean sheets during the season and saved five penalty kicks during Plano's playoff run.
Senior Gage Wood and junior Aiden Ussery, two key cogs in the Wildcats' midfield, were respectively named to the all-region first and second teams. Wood was named 6-6A midfielder of the year following a season where he accounted for six goals and nine assists, while Ussery chipped in five goals and three assists.
Head coach Tex McCullough was recognized as coach of the year out of Region I-6A.
Celina head coach Cody Moles received similar commendation in Region II-4A after leading the Bobcats to their first-ever state final. Moles had plenty of talent to work with, as four Celina players were named to the all-state team with senior goalkeeper Nathan Yost, senior midfielder Kohyn Gough, junior midfielder Fisher Fowlks and junior forward Josten Watkins all recognized.
Watkins landed on the all-state first team during a junior campaign that included district and all-area offensive player of the year honors, totaling 32 goals and eight assists for the Bobcats. Plenty of those chances were set up by Gough, named 11-4A MVP after compiling 10 goals and 12 assists.
Yost picked up an all-state first-team spot in net during a season where Celina shut out 12 opponents and surrendered just over one goal per match. Fowlks, meanwhile, received all-state honorable mention after chipping in seven goals and seven assists out of the Bobcats' midfield.
McKinney ISD had a pair of student-athletes receive all-state commendation by TASCO as well. McKinney Boyd senior Diego Ferruzzi, who was named 5-6A utility player of the year, cracked the list as an all-state honorable mention at midfielder after scoring 13 goals and assisting on seven others for the Broncos, while McKinney North senior Beck Adams earned all-state honorable mention on defense. The 10-5A defensive player of the year, Adams scored two goals and assisted on one while helping anchor a defense that surrendered just eight goals for the remainder of the regular season following a 1-4 start to the year.
Adams was one of three Bulldogs recognized by TASCO. Junior Keaton Hood was named all-region first team at goalkeeper and senior Carlos Gonzalez landed on the all-region second team at midfielder. Hood, the 10-5A co-goalkeeper of the year, allowed just three goals in 14 district matches, while Gonzalez scored 11 goals and added five assists on his way to co-offensive MVP honors in his district.
In addition to Ferruzzi, Boyd seniors Aimon Ibssa and Austin Woodruff, as well as senior Spencer Sarkissian, received TASO postseason honors. Sarkissian was named all-region first team after leading the Broncos in both goals (15) and assists (13) as 5-6A MVP. Ibssa, an all-region first-team defender, tallied two assists on the year, and Woodruff scored two goals and assisted on seven others on his way to an all-region second-team spot at defenseman.
District rival Allen had three players recognized by TASCO with junior goalkeeper Alec Setterburg and junior defender Ryoma Colyar named all-region first team and senior midfielder Ayden Mendoza named all-region second team. Setterberg tallied nine shutouts in goal and was named 5-6A goalkeeper of the year, operating behind a back line anchored by Colyar, who was named the district's defensive player of the year. Those two helped Allen surrender just 10 goals during district play.
Mendoza was named 5-6A's midfielder of the year after logging six goals and one assist for the Eagles.
Elsewhere in the district, Prosper senior forward Gavyn Rosales landed on the all-region second team and senior forward Dunes Nielsen was named all-region honorable mention. Nielsen picked up 5-6A offensive player of the year after registering 15 goals and nine assists for Prosper, while Rosales led his team in scoring with 18 goals plus five assists.
Prosper qualified for the bi-district round of the playoffs where it battled Lewisville, which made just its second run to the regional quarterfinals since 1993. The Farmers did so on the strength of some clutch play on offense by junior DJ Koulai, who was named both 6-6A offensive player of the year and TASCO all-region second team after logging 15 goals and seven assists. On the opposite end of the pitch, senior Jai Johnson anchored the defense for a Lewisville group that had 11 shutouts and gave up the second-fewest goals in 6-6A. He was named all-region honorable mention.
In addition to North, both Prosper Rock Hill and Lovejoy punched their playoff tickets out of 10-5A and were recognized accordingly by TASCO. The Blue Hawks won a district championship in just their second year of varsity competition and landed a pair of all-region second-teamers in junior defenseman Collin Shelton and sophomore midfielder Ashton Medina.
Lovejoy junior forward Caden Carlock, meanwhile, received an all-region honorable mention.
