MCKINNEY BOYD TEMPLE FBO KB

McKinney Boyd senior Hayden Jenkins (1) totaled 299 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns in the Broncos' season opener against Temple.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

Backed up at its own 9-yard line early into its Aug. 25 season opener against Temple, McKinney Boyd dialed up an outside zone run for senior Hayden Jenkins.

It was Jenkins' first-ever carry at running back, filling in at the position due to injury. But Jenkins made sure to follow his blocks, after which he turned upfield and let his speed take over.


