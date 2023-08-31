Backed up at its own 9-yard line early into its Aug. 25 season opener against Temple, McKinney Boyd dialed up an outside zone run for senior Hayden Jenkins.
It was Jenkins' first-ever carry at running back, filling in at the position due to injury. But Jenkins made sure to follow his blocks, after which he turned upfield and let his speed take over.
Bolting down the sideline, Jenkins had to ward off a pair of Temple defensive backs with a stiff arm, but the end of the play was never in question as he raced in for a 91-yard touchdown run for the Broncos' first points of the season.
"It was very emotional. I was emotional but also super jacked up and hyped that it happened," Jenkins said. "It was all glory to God. There's nothing else to explain it."
It was a gratifying moment for Jenkins, who was playing in his first game since suffering a season-ending knee injury just four plays into his junior year—Jenkins' injury came practically one year earlier in an Aug. 26, 2022 home game against Longview.
Jenkins' return to action 364 days later culminated in a career night for the all-purpose athlete. The 91-yard run set the tone for a night where Jenkins totaled 299 yards of offense and found the end zone three times. He finished with 205 rushing yards and 94 receiving yards.
"It was a great feeling. Not only as a coach on offense and having success like that so early, but for someone who has coached him all throughout high school, it was very personally gratifying," said Jeremy Turner, Boyd offensive coordinator. "He earned that moment and deserved it, and we rarely get what we deserve. But he did in that scenario, so it was a great feeling."
It was one year prior when Jenkins hyperextended his knee during a freak collision with a teammate while playing defensive end. He said he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus with additional damage done below his knee.
It was the first major injury that Jenkins had suffered, recounting the first three months of his recovery being particularly challenging.
"I wanted to do what I could to just be there for my team at every game," Jenkins said. "But those first few months were pretty depressing because I couldn't do anything at all ... I didn't really eat that much because I couldn't really walk or move for those first few months."
It was around month four when Jenkins began doing physical therapy in Prosper three to four times a week. He had plenty of support throughout his recovery, praising his father and coaches at Boyd for helping him push forward.
As Jenkins was able to resume things like running and lifting weights, his mentality towards his senior season amplified.
"That injury completely changed everything. It made me work harder than ever," Jenkins said.
Jenkins was officially cleared to return to action in mid-July, and while there was still work to be done leading up to Boyd's season opener, the gains made from his recovery were already noticeable. Leading up to the start of fall practices, Jenkins' work in the weight room included squatting 525 pounds, bench-pressing 335 pounds and power-cleaning 315 pounds.
Jenkins was also voted as a team captain prior to his senior season.
"I don't even know how to explain it. Just putting in the work and letting everyone know that I've got their backs," Jenkins said. "I know I have to be an example for the team and be a leader. For me and the other four guys who were voted captain, it's very humbling and a huge honor."
Said Turner: "Physically, it's a huge gain for us because he's so big, strong and fast. There are very few kids out there who can do the things that he can do. But not only that, just his leadership, demeanor and commitment to the team makes our team chemistry so much better."
On the field, Jenkins is a jack of all trades. He spent the majority of his career playing receiver but made the move to defensive end as a junior after upping his weight from 190 to 230 pounds during the offseason. He's back on offense this year, filling in at running back while also seeing reps at tight end and receiver.
"It really makes our offense so much more difficult to prepare for. We've got several weapons on the offensive side of the ball, but the defenses have to identify where he's aligned," Turner said. "If he's split out, in the backfield or at tight end, no matter where he's at, they have to identify that along with the formation based on down and distance. It just adds a whole new layer of difficulty for a high school defense."
Jenkins is hopeful that he'll see snaps again on defense later in the season. Should he earn the opportunity to play at the next level, Jenkins feels like linebacker would be his best fit.
But with a 10-month recovery from injury now in his rearview mirror, Jenkins is happy to contribute wherever he's needed on the field.
So far, so good.
"I want to leave a legacy here at Boyd," Jenkins said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.