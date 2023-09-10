LEE_1462.JPG

McKinney Boyd sophomore Marcus Johnson totaled six touchdowns in the team's 34-28 overtime win over Plano West.

 Alex Lee

PLANO—The wait was worth it for the McKinney Boyd football team.

The Broncos had 15 hours to decide how to approach the final minute of the fourth quarter of its non-district finale against Plano West after inclement weather delays twice halted play on Friday.

Plano West vs McKinney Boyd

Plano West senior Rohit Basani fires a pass during Friday's game against McKinney Boyd.

