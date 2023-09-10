PLANO—The wait was worth it for the McKinney Boyd football team.
The Broncos had 15 hours to decide how to approach the final minute of the fourth quarter of its non-district finale against Plano West after inclement weather delays twice halted play on Friday.
The last of those stoppages came around 11:45 p.m. with just 57 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a 28-28 tie game. The teams opted to suspend play until Saturday afternoon.
"Me and (West head coach Tyler Soukup) both sat there at 0-2 and said, 'Hey, somebody has to come with momentum into their district,'" said Daniel Foster, Boyd head coach. "We were fine to wait, I asked my captains and they talked about not taking this opportunity for granted."
And although the Broncos couldn't initially conjure any fourth-quarter magic, they made up for it not long after with sophomore Marcus Johnson running in a 6-yard touchdown to cap a 34-28 overtime victory from Clark Stadium.
"I'm proud of them," Foster said. "It means the world that these kids get to do this. It's a game ... but you've got to let these kids power through. Men do stuff that they want to do to get stuff they can do. They got it done today."
FINAL: McKinney Boyd 34, Plano West 28 (OT)
Marcus Johnson with the game-winning TD run for @MBHSFootball!! The backup QB converts 3rd down with a 16 TD run and then takes this keeper out wide for 6 more to seal the OT win for the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/PQ8vCTmtCY
Saturday's contest resumed with 57 seconds remaining, and West facing fourth-and-12 from the Boyd 46-yard line. The Wolves punted and then set back the Broncos' attempt to a late rally with a second-down sack from senior Ibrahimi Mahdi.
Boyd's defense responded in kind to begin overtime. After a holding call backed up West on second down, the Broncos stuffed consecutive runs for a loss of yardage. A third-down tackle for loss by Boyd senior Ja'Kari Young led to a 48-yard field goal try for the Wolves, and the subsequent fell just short of the uprights.
The Broncos countered with three runs by Johnson over a four-play stretch. He carried the ball 16 yards on third-and-7 and followed that up with an outside run for 6 more yards and the game-winning touchdown.
"As a dad and a son, you want to relish when a kid does well," Foster said. "Marcus' mom raises him, so I make it a point to say something positive to him every day. We have our battles, but I'm just proud and happy for him."
Johnson, who quarterbacked the Broncos' freshman team last season, made his first-ever varsity start behind center against the Wolves in place of junior Nick Wesloski. Boyd's starting signal-caller had a cast on his right forearm and hand and contributed at safety on Friday before injuring his left shoulder while making a defensive play late in the third quarter.
Johnson made the most of the opportunity, passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 101 and three more scores.
"We just wanted to play to his strengths," Foster said. "He was a quarterback last year as a freshman, so we just tried to keep it simple for him."
The Wolves were operating with a backup quarterback of their own in senior Rohit Basani with starting sophomore Jordan Grant nursing a shoulder sprain. Soukup said the quarterback could return near the end of the team's looming bye week.
"We've got to look ourselves in the mirror," Soukup said. "We went backwards on offense, all self-inflicted, and then we didn't tackle very well on defense. It doesn't feel good, but the truth is we just didn't play well today."
The Wolves, 0-3, get to rest up for a week before beginning District 6-6A play on Sept. 22 against Coppell. Boyd (1-2) gets going with its 5-6A play at 7 p.m. Friday, welcoming Allen at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Inclement weather suspends game inside final minute
Lightning strikes twice halted play between Plano West and McKinney Boyd on Friday at Clark Stadium. But the Wolves and Broncos will indeed decide a winner, opting to carry over the remainder of their non-district contest into Saturday.
And they'll do so with just 57 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a 28-28 ballgame.
West and Boyd will close out their respective non-district schedules at 3 p.m. Saturday back at Clark Stadium, wrapping up a dizzying contest that included a separate two-hour weather delay midway through the third quarter.
The Wolves led 14-7 at the time of the initial stoppage, having just taken the lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from senior Rohit Basani to senior Anthony Calhoun with 6:48 remaining in the frame.
Following the two-hour break, both offenses came to life. West and Boyd combined for five touchdown drives in a six-series span, culminating in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Broncos sophomore Marcus Johnson to senior Ben Podor to knot the count at 28-28 with 3:46 to go in the fourth quarter.
Boyd managed to rally from a 14-point deficit, trailing 28-14 just four seconds into the fourth quarter thanks to a 15-yard touchdown run by senior Demetrius Willis—his third rushing score of the night.
The Broncos struck back in 11 plays, cutting the deficit in half with a 3-yard touchdown run by Johnson and then forcing a turnover on downs. A pair of penalties set back the Wolves before Boyd senior Cole Smith wrested control back to the Broncos with a pass deflection on fourth-and-23 from the Boyd 35-yard line.
Two plays later, Podor was in the end zone to tie the game.
West then needed just three plays to get into Boyd territory, but an offensive facemask penalty and a fumbled snap on back-to-back plays curtailed the Wolves' progress. When play was stopped on Friday at 11:40 p.m., West faced fourth-and-12 from the Boyd 46-yard line.
That the two sides were tied when play was suspended felt fitting, as Boyd had only outgained West 410-405 on the night.
Willis piloted the Wolves' run game with 25 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns, while junior Tyler Wall amassed 129 rushing yards on just 16 carries for Boyd.
In a battle of backup quarterbacks, Johnson threw for 162 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-15 attempts while chipping in 54 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. Basani logged 140 passing yards on 10-of-18 attempts with a touchdown.
The Wolves and Broncos entered the night seeking their first win of the season following a pair of 0-2 starts. That first victory will instead come on Saturday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Plano West, McKinney Boyd battle to stalemate before weather postponement
