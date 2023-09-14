McKinney North head football coach Kendall Brewer didn't want his players thinking about last season's 74-7 setback to Lancaster leading up to Thursday's district-opening rematch.
In fact, the second-year head coach viewed any notion of that blowout loss as an obstacle.
"We didn't want our kids or anybody else focused on anything but this group, this game and doing our jobs to the best of our abilities," Brewer said. "Anything else this week was a big distraction."
On Thursday, the Bulldogs instead authored a far more gratifying chapter against the perennial powerhouse Tigers. Buoyed by a 21-0 start and capped by a go-ahead touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter, North scored its first-ever win over Lancaster with a 28-21 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 in district) made their intentions known early, opting to receive the opening kickoff and establish an aggressive approach from the start. Whereas Lancaster scored the first 41 points in last year's encounter, the Bulldogs were first on the board this time around—stringing together a six-play drive that ended on a 4-yard touchdown run by senior Jayden Walker for a 7-0 lead just under two minutes into the night.
North didn't stop there, finding the end zone two more times over its next three drives. Three plays after a Lancaster turnover near the goal line, Bulldogs senior Colin Hitchcock went deep to senior Brandon Powell for an 87-yard touchdown to boost the lead to 14-0.
Following a Lancaster turnover on downs, North stayed on the attack with a nine-play series that saw Hitchcock lob a 3-yard touchdown to junior Kameron Powell for a 21-0 lead with 7:28 left in the second quarter.
Hitchcock threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns, while Walker paced the ground attack with 127 rushing yards and two scores of his own. The Powell brothers combined for 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns, led by Brandon's 89 and Kameron's 77.
"We knew they would play man on us and give us some one-on-one matchups and we were able to take advantage of those early on," Brewer said. "The offensive line played well early on and they started to figure some things out defensively that slowed us down, but hats off to our guys in all three phases of the game. We were a bit of a roller coaster on special teams, but we made plays when it counted.
"When you're playing good stinkin' teams like that, that's what it comes down to. You're not going to play a perfect game against a team like that."
But Lancaster had a response ready, leaning plenty on the brute force of running back Kewan Lacy. Just 20 seconds after North built its three-score lead, Lacy took a short pass from Carter Jones 70 yards for a touchdown.
That sparked a run of 21 straight points by the Tigers to pull even early in the fourth quarter. Lacy's fingerprints were all over the comeback, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half. Committed to Nebraska, Lacy logged 179 rushing yards on the night but was injured on a 25-yard carry to the North 7-yard line in the final play of the third quarter.
He didn't return to the contest but managed to position Lancaster deep enough to net the equalizer, as Jones found Emmanuel Choice for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter for a 21-21 tie.
"He's one of the best backs in the state and maybe the country," Brewer said. "He's big, fast, physical, explosive—everything. We knew he'd be a big part of their game plan and we let him eat a little bit."
Both teams took a scenic route to get to that point.
Lancaster's comeback bid was muddied initially by three turnovers—two red-zone fumbles recovered by North senior Zion Carter, plus a pick hauled in by senior Abel Soriano—to go along with three turnovers on downs on the night.
Despite the Tigers' miscues, the Bulldogs were unable to pull away in part due to 12 penalties. That included five false starts in the third quarter.
"They started doing some shifts and motions that threw us off. But we overcame it, and that's what I'm most proud of," Brewer said.
Moments after Lancaster's tying score, North got a lift on a 60-yard kickoff return by junior Dakalon Tyler. The Bulldogs weathered consecutive penalties on third down and moved the chains on an 11-yard scramble into the red zone on fourth-and-7 by Hitchcock. Two plays later, Walker scored on a 7-yard run to nudge North back in front, 28-21, with 7:22 to play.
"We trust those kids. They trust us as coaches and we trust them all the same. We feel like we're built for moments like that. To put it in their hands, I don't even think twice about it," Brewer said.
McKinney North 28, Lancaster 21 @ 7:22/4th@MNHS_Football retakes the lead! Two plays after an 11yd scramble by Colin Hitchcock on 4th-7, Jayden Walker nudges the Bulldogs back in front on a 7yd TD run. pic.twitter.com/Cpq6up0R42
With Lacy, who accounted for two-thirds of Lancaster's total yardage on Thursday, sidelined, the Tigers ran out of gas. North senior Isiah Griffin dragged down Jones on a run on fourth-and-3 with 6:02 remaining to wrest control back to the Bulldogs, and the home side leaned on Walker to run off the rest of the game clock to improve to 1-0 in 7-5A Div. I.
"They went out, executed and got the job done. It wasn't pretty, it wasn't a clean win or anything, but a win's a win, especially in this district against an opponent like that. I couldn't be more proud of these coaches and kids."
North returns to action next week at 7 p.m. Thursday for a road game at Tyler.
Upset-minded: Photos from McKinney North's big win over Lancaster
