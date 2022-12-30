As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in McKinney athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for McKinney ISD, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The McKinney Courier-Gazette sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, concluding with the second half of that lineup.
5. Murray's sensational swim career continues
After medaling in two events at the Class 5A state meet as just a freshman in 2021, McKinney North junior Camille Murray's sophomore season concluded in championship fashion.
Murray won state titles in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke, swimming a 53.99 in the former and a 53.82 in the latter. She made some history along the way, breaking the 5A state record in the backstroke and becoming the first swimmer in North history to win gold at the state meet.
The accolades followed, with Murray named Swimmer of the Meet by the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association and Swimming Athlete of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
With four state medals won through just two years of varsity competition, Murray is just getting started.
4. Changing of the guard
Two of the three McKinney ISD varsity football programs underwent head coaching changes in 2022, with McKinney Boyd's Joe McBride retiring from his post in January and longtime McKinney North head coach Mike Fecci moving into an administrative role in June.
Fecci, now the MISD associate athletic director, spent 13 seasons as the Bulldogs' head coach and guided the program to nine playoff appearances and a pair of district titles. McBride, meanwhile, helped rejuvenate the Boyd football program with two playoff berths in three seasons at the helm.
MISD opted to promote from within, with Daniel Foster elevated to take over the Broncos and Kendall Brewer taking the reins at North.
Brewer helped extend the Bulldogs' playoff appearance streak to seven years following a 7-4 season. Foster's Broncos were slow out of the gates amid a daunting schedule but found their footing late en route to a 2-8 campaign.
3. Locals represent U.S. in World Cup
There was a distinct Metroplex flavor with the U.S. men's national soccer team during the latest installment of the FIFA World Cup, held Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar.
Three Dallas-area standouts suited up for Team USA in Plano resident Kellyn Acosta, Little Elm resident Weston McKennie and McKinney resident Jesus Ferreira. The trio contributed to a World Cup campaign that saw the U.S. advance to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014 following a runner-up finish in Group B.
The Americans were bested by the Netherlands in the Round of 16, 3-1.
McKennie, a midfielder who also plies his craft with Italian soccer club Juventus, saw plenty of time with a total of 271 minutes logged during Team USA's four matches in Qatar. Ferreira, a forward with FC Dallas, and Acosta, a defenseman for Los Angeles FC, contributed in reserve roles for the Americans at 45 and 43 minutes played, respectively.
All three made their World Cup debuts, and their hometowns took notice. In Plano, Little Elm and McKinney, billboards emerged with supportive messages to each local player written by Ted Lasso, the main character of the popular Apple TV series played by Jason Sudeikis.
2. Three decades in the making
Even in winning just four games in 2021, the potential was there for the McKinney football team. The Lions showed why during a resurgent 2022 season that culminated in the program's deepest playoff run since 1993.
McKinney posted an 8-5 record, leaning on the one-two punch of senior quarterback Keldric Luster and junior running back Bryan Jackson to spark an offense that averaged 38.5 points per game for the season.
Complemented by a veteran offensive line and a defense chalked in playmakers at all three levels, the Lions braved the District 5-6A gauntlet to halt a two-year playoff drought and advance to the regional semifinals. Along the way, McKinney picked up postseason victories over Coppell (44-26) and Jesuit (42-7) to set up a dizzying, back-and-forth showdown with then-unbeaten Southlake Carroll.
Despite being newcomers to that stage of the playoffs, the Lions gave the state-ranked Dragons all they could handle before falling at the wire, 42-35.
1. Lions make history on the hardwood
The Lions achieved something 94 years in the making, becoming the program's first state tournament qualifier since 1928.
McKinney had to endure the peaks and valleys of learning how to learn at the state's highest levels. Their talent-rich 2022 class suffered an overtime loss to Mesquite Horn in the area round of the playoffs as sophomores, and one year later, a team that head coach Wes Watson called the best he's ever coached had aspirations of a state championship cut short in the second round once again by an upset-minded Jesuit squad.
The Lions' perseverance paid off during the 2022 season, advancing all the way to the 6A state title game before falling to a Duncanville bunch that finished the year ranked No. 1 in the nation. It marked McKinney's deepest playoff run ever, concluding with a 35-6 record. The Lions authored their share of memories along the way, including playoff wins over Richardson and Austin Westlake that were decided on game-winning baskets by alum Alex Anamekwe.
In addition, seniors Ja'Kobe Walter and Jacovey Campbell were named to the 6A all-tournament team, while McKinney also received big contributions from alums Devin Vincent, Thatcher McClure and Jackson Steele during their momentous 2022 postseason.
Things took an unexpected turn in October, however, when the UIL stripped Duncanville of its state title for using an ineligible player. As a result, McKinney was designated as the 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.