The McKinney Boyd baseball team is in the driver's seat for a playoff spot out of District 5-6A, and those aspirations became a bit more realistic after taking down rival McKinney on Tuesday, 8-4.
The Broncos used a six-run fourth inning to blow open what was initially a back-and-forth contest between the two crosstown rivals, improving to 5-4 in district play. Entering Friday, that was good for fourth place in the conference, leading Denton Braswell (4-6) by 1.5 games.
The eight runs scored marked the largest total for Boyd during its district schedule, buoyed by a monstrous fourth inning that included five hits. Ethan McCally and Hunter Smith both singled early in the frame, setting up an RBI double by Caden Park to nudge Boyd ahead 3-2.
A McKinney error came moments later to help score Ben Abeldt, and then Boyd swelled to advantage to 8-2 on a grand slam by Jaxon Cota. Ethan Wesloski tripled for good measure.
All six of the Broncos' runs were scored with two outs in the frame, and although McKinney was able to scratch out a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single by Cole Carroll and an RBI double by Collin Rhodes, those would be the final runs of the night.
The Lions were game early on, playing Boyd to a 2-2 tie through three innings. Boyd went ahead in the top of the second 1-0 on an RBI groundout by McCally before McKinney knotted the count in the bottom of the inning thanks to a Dylan Rhodes sacrifice fly.
The Broncos countered with a sacrifice fly of their own, as Cota scored Asher Bates in the top of the third. McKinney pulled even in the bottom of the inning thanks to an RBI triple by Sydney Ward.
Cota totaled five RBIs in the win, while Wesloski, Smith and McCally all had two hits apiece for the Broncos. The Lions got plenty of production from the bottom third of the order with Dylan Rhodes, Carroll and Collin Rhodes combining to go 2-of-5 with a double and three RBIs. Nathan Busse and Vincent Meier both had doubles in the loss, which dipped the Lions to 0-9 in district play.
The two reconvened at Boyd's ballpark to close out the home-and-home series on Friday (results not available of press time) before embarking on the final week of the regular season. The Broncos draw first-place Prosper for a series that begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boyd, while McKinney visits Little Elm that same time.
Meanwhile, McKinney North, which has made the playoffs in eight of the past nine postseasons, enters Friday in danger of being left out of the mix in 10-5A. The Bulldogs dipped to 4-7 in district play on Tuesday after dropping a 4-1 ballgame to Denison, which currently occupies the final playoff spot in the district.
The loss puts the Bulldogs in a position where they'll likely need to run the table while getting help elsewhere in the standings to challenge for a playoff spot.
North played catch-up all game long Tuesday against Denison, as the Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Bulldogs scratched a run across in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI single by Desmond Qualls to score Crystian Edwards -- one of three hits logged by North against a stingy Yellow Jacket defense.
Denison sits at 7-4 following the win with three games left following Tuesday's win, but the Yellow Jackets own the head-to-head tiebreaker over North by virtue of sweeping the regular-season series. Denison is currently tied for third place with a Wylie East team that North has already defeated once, making catching the Raiders the more tangible path should the Bulldogs remain alive in the playoff race.
North returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a road outing against first-place Lovejoy before closing out the regular season with a home finale at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against The Colony and a road game at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at East.
