McKinney Christian baseball

The McKinney Christian baseball team finished as TAPPS Division III state runners-up following Tuesday's 10-7 loss to Cypress Christian.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

ARLINGTON—McKinney Christian head baseball coach Brady James wanted a youthful Mustang squad to approach this week's TAPPS Division III state tournament as a learning opportunity.

McKinney Christian nearly turned that opportunity into the program's first-ever state championship, but one costly inning proved too much to overcome in Tuesday's state final against Cypress Christian.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments