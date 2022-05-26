For as challenging a start to the season as the McKinney North boys soccer team had in 2022, opening the year with a 1-4 record, the Bulldogs managed to reverse course and turn in one of the better runs in program history.
North's turnaround led to a run of 14 wins in its final 17 matches of the regular season, including a 12-game unbeaten streak in which they allowed just three goals. The Bulldogs went on to finish second place in District 10-5A, narrowly edged by Prosper Rock Hill for the conference title, and parlayed that finish into the program's first playoff win since 2016 in a bi-district victory over Frisco Liberty that required an eight-round shootout.
There was no shortage of postseason honors to go around for the Bulldogs, who enjoyed a strong turnout on the annual 10-5A all-district team. North racked up a district-high four superlative honors, including a defensive player of the year nod for senior Beck Adams. The defenseman scored two goals and added one assist while helping anchor a back line that surrendered just eight goals over North's final 17 games of the regular season.
North head coach CJ Shelton lauded Adams' work in the team's playoff win over Liberty, operating as the last line of defense in front of junior goalkeeper Keaton Hood. Hood split 10-5A honors for co-goalkeeper of the year following a season where he allowed just three goals in 14 district matches.
On the attack, North senior Carlos Gonzalez provided plenty of firepower for the Bulldogs. Tallying 11 goals and five assists, Gonzalez was voted co-offensive player of the year in the district. Shelton said that Gonzalez contributed multiple game-winning goals and assists during North's year.
Shelton, meanwhile, landed coach of the year honors after guiding North to a 12-1-1 finish in district play.
The Bulldogs had 13 other student-athletes voted to the all-district team, including five apiece on the first and second teams. North seniors Fernando Mena, Will Gammill and David Saucedo were all first-team selections alongside juniors Luke Adams and Jayden Gates. Seniors Julian Gates, Camden Arouca and Joey Shelton, plus junior Kai Bebber and sophomore Weston Stull were all second-team picks.
North recognized sophomore Carson Burden, senior Caleb Gitt and junior Marcus Cesarez as honorable mentions.
District champion Rock Hill garnered its share of all-district honors as well. Sophomore Ashton Medina was voted as the 10-5A MVP — the second underclassman with the Blue Hawks to receive that honor in soccer this season after freshman Jordyn Hardeman did the same in the girls' district — while teammate and senior Anthony Reid comprised the other half of the co-offensive player of the year equation alongside Gonzalez.
Rock Hill should remain plenty formidable as it transitions to Class 6A next season with juniors Collin Shelton, Caleb Zavala, Mateo Cabrera, Jake Loertscher and Leshan Kantai, plus senior Sean Kuhns, all voted to the all-district first team. Freshmen Christian Rusenza, Devon Garza and Caleb Pak, as well as juniors Roberto Garcia, Patrick Hogg and senior Pierce Dulin, were all named to the second team for the Blue Hawks.
Fellow playoff qualifier Wylie East, which took third in the district, had senior Daniel DeMarais voted as 10-5A's midfielder of the year, while freshman Michael Delaney shared goalkeeper of the year honors with Hood, and freshman Ethan Aquino was selected as newcomer of the year.
Additional Raiders who cracked the all-district team included sophomore Devin Chandler, junior Marcus Rodriguez and seniors Manuel Ordonez Verdeja, Brian Satterwhite and Greyson Sheffler, while seniors Nathan Ferrel and Robin Linhart, as well as juniors Maxo Riojas, Payton Laronga and Roland Quaye, all made the second team. Juniors Kyler Guinn, Emmanuel Mpezeni and Justin Breedlove were all honorable mentions.
Lovejoy landed 11 players on the all-district team, including first-team nods for seniors Michael Beaney and Chris Dismukes, plus juniors Caden Carlock and Hunter Reck, and second-team selections for juniors Noah Nguyen, Will Drescher and Adam Greenwald, plus senior Nico Aguilar. The Leopards had senior Connor Dunn, junior Joey Hansford and sophomore Grant Anderson chosen as honorable mentions.
Sherman juniors Paxson Wecker, Julian Nandin and sophomore Garrett Wilkens all made the first team, while fellow Bearcats in juniors Victor Escobedo, Juan James and sophomore Roman Quintana all landed on the second team. Seniors Isai Guerrero and Reynaldo Quiroz, plus junior Jesus Luis, were honorable mentions.
The Colony junior Bryan Carrillo and Blake Galvez represented the Cougars on the all-district first team, while junior Edwin Lopez and sophomore Rodolfo Reyes were named to the second team. Sophomores Jacob Martinez and Hugo Castillon were honorable mentions for The Colony.
Princeton senior Leobardo Renteria and junior Efrain Lujan were respectively voted to the all-district first and second teams, while seniors Harlin Bewley, Alexis Lucas and Geo Reyes were all honorable mentions.
Denison, which sported the district's utility player of the year in senior Logan Voight, had senior Kaiser Decker named to the first team, junior Ryder Pool picked for the second team, and seniors Ruben Delarosa and Yadiel Sauceda earn honorable mentions.
