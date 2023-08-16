McKinney Boyd Ale Romo

McKinney Boyd junior Ale Romo, left, earned MVP honors at the Battle for the Rock tournament last weekend and continued her strong start to the year on Tuesday with 17 kills in a four-set win over Coppell.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

McKINNEY—After winning one of the premier volleyball tournaments of the preseason, McKinney Boyd expects the opposition's best punch from here on out.

Coppell certainly did its part to offer some resistance throughout Tuesday's non-district bout, dialing up the pressure on defense and riding the hot hand of senior Mira Klem as the match wore on. But the Lady Broncos had plenty of firepower on the other side of the net, and that depth won out late in toughing out a 3-1 home victory (25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22) to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Coppell Mira Klem

Coppell senior Mira Klem, right, led all hitters with 19 kills in Tuesday's match against McKinney Boyd.

