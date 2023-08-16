McKINNEY—After winning one of the premier volleyball tournaments of the preseason, McKinney Boyd expects the opposition's best punch from here on out.
Coppell certainly did its part to offer some resistance throughout Tuesday's non-district bout, dialing up the pressure on defense and riding the hot hand of senior Mira Klem as the match wore on. But the Lady Broncos had plenty of firepower on the other side of the net, and that depth won out late in toughing out a 3-1 home victory (25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22) to improve to 6-0 on the season.
"We have to realize now that we have a target on our backs. We're not underdogs," said JJ Castillo, Boyd head coach. "We're a team that's playing at a high level and beating other high-level teams. Now people are going to play like they have nothing to lose, so we're can't afford to relax or underestimate anyone."
The Lady Broncos entered the week looking to build off an unbeaten run at the Battle for the Rock tournament in Rockwall, which saw Boyd stack one high-profile win after another. The Lady Broncos got the better of Rockwall (3-0), Highland Park (3-1) and Southlake Carroll (3-2) before knocking off nationally ranked, defending TAPPS Division I state champion Prestonwood Christian in the final (3-2).
Boyd's stock has predictably risen, tabbed No. 3 in Class 6A earlier this week by Texas Volleyball Insiders.
"I'm proud of them. It's a good start, but we want to keep getting better every time we touch the court. We're not hanging our hat on this tournament," Castillo said.
As Boyd moves on from its big weekend in Rockwall, Tuesday's match featured two teams that qualified for the playoffs last year but had at least half of their rosters depleted by graduation. The Cowgirls are having to replace their leading hitter, blocker, passer and defender from last season's third-place run in 6-6A.
The Lady Broncos, meanwhile, are leaning on the lessons learned following a 2022 campaign that saw the team's pursuit of a playoff spot go down to the wire, ultimately finishing in a tie for third place to extend their postseason streak to four years in a row.
"Last year, we had to figure a lot out. We had some adversity and really came together as a team and learned how to play through that adversity, and we've definitely carried that mentality over into this season," Castillo said. "We've been in situations where we might struggle but have found ways to come together as a team and pull it out."
Boyd had to work through some key injuries within its lineup last year. One of its top players early into this season, junior Ale Romo, earned all-district honors as a freshman in 2021 but missed her sophomore campaign with an ACL injury. Romo hasn't lost a step since returning to action, earning MVP honors at the Rockwall tournament and helping spark Tuesday's win over Coppell with 17 kills, two aces and three blocks.
"She has such a great work ethic and she knew once the injury happened that it wasn't going to keep her from getting better and getting back on the court," Castillo said. "She's such a great, all-around player."
Romo had her number called plenty in Tuesday's decisive fourth set with six kills, including the team's penultimate point of the match. A set largely decided by either one or two points, the Lady Broncos separated late with a 5-2 run to fend off the Cowgirls for good.
Plenty of Romo's attacks came off sets from senior Carson Eickenloff, who chipped in 12 kills while also helping run the offense from the middle alongside junior Sara Quigley. Eickenloff is one of just three seniors on this year's Boyd roster, a group that also includes reigning 5-6A defensive player of the year Kali Vanderhoof.
But the Lady Broncos got contributions from all over on Tuesday. Six different Boyd players had a set where they accounted for at least four points, be it a six-kill effort in the first set by freshman Olivia Permenter or the duo of junior Sasha Purdin and sophomore Eva Schneider, who teamed up for two pivotal blocks late in the fourth set to keep Boyd in control.
The Lady Broncos needed every last point late, particularly with Coppell's top hitter, Klem, in a groove. Klem finished third on her team in kills last season and was the group's steadiest source of offense on Tuesday, leading all hitters with 19 kills on the night. That included eight in the fourth set, complemented by four kills from senior Daki Kuhungu, to keep Coppell competitive until the end.
Klem added a six-kill effort in a resilient second set for the Cowgirls. After Boyd rolled to a 25-18 win in the opening frame, the Cowgirls responded with a seven-point lead of their own one set later, 21-14. A stingy defensive effort by Coppell compounded 10 errors by the Lady Broncos, who attempted to stage a late rally with a 10-3 run before a service error at 24-23 halted the comeback and squared the match at 1-1.
Boyd didn't let the setback linger, responding with 15 kills spread across six players in the third set, a 25-12 rout to regain control.
"It was just about getting back to playing our game, especially offensively and putting down kills," Castillo said. "Our passing is great and our defense is great, but we have to score."
The Lady Broncos continue their preseason on Friday for the first of two days at the Allen Texas Open, while Coppell heads north for a three-day run at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic, which begins Thursday.
"We've got to focus on us and finding ways to get better. We want our best volleyball to come near end of September and into October and November. We're not satisfied," Castillo said.
