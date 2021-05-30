Wins in District 5-6A girls soccer were far from a given, competing against some of the top programs in the state. McKinney Boyd, nevertheless, managed to scrap together enough to carve out a third-place finish and qualify for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive postseason.
The Lady Broncos posted a 6-3-3 record in district play, while rival McKinney finished outside the playoff mix at 2-10. Both programs, however, had plenty of representation on the 5-6A all-district team.
That included two superlative honors for Boyd, with senior goalkeeper Margaret Ripperger and sophomore Lauren Omholt recognized for their standout seasons. Ripperger anchored the last line of the Lady Broncos’ defense to the tune of nine shutouts and 160 total saves on the season en route to 5-6A goalkeeper of the year honors.
Ripperger also helped elevate Boyd’s play during a trio of shootout wins during district play.
Omholt, meanwhile, enjoyed a breakout year with the Lady Broncos. She scored 10 goals and added three assists on her way to 5-6A offensive newcomer of the year honors.
Joining Ripperger and Omholt were five all-district first-team selections for the Lady Broncos. That honors went to senior forward Olivia Witte, senior midfielder Sydney Lewis, senior defender Devon Voyles, junior midfielder Katelyn Walerczyk and sophomore defender Taryn Thibeau.
Second-team nods went to Boyd senior midfielder Kathryn Mullis, senior midfielder Makayla Smith, senior defender Olivia Tenney, sophomore defender Alyssa Austin and freshman forward Elizabeth Eddy.
Lady Bronco junior defender/forward Hope Monte, sophomore midfielder Jorryn Echeverria and sophomore forward Reagan Coleman received honorable mentions.
The Lionettes, meanwhile, had six student-athletes recognized on the all-district list. Senior goalkeeper Megan Bagby and senior midfielder Rhya Newkirk were both named to the first team, senior defender Hannah Cobb and freshman defender Ruby Bunger earned spots on the second team, and senior forwards Madison Lane and Chloe Anderson received honorable mentions.
