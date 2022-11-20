For a mid-November non-district boys basketball game, the atmosphere for Tuesday's preseason bout between city rivals McKinney Boyd and McKinney North took even new Bronco head coach Kyle Lintelman by surprise.
"It's something I'm still learning here in McKinney — these crosstown rivalries are a big deal," Lintelman said. "Lots of times in basketball games in November, there isn't much of a crowd. Last night, it was almost like a playoff atmosphere with the students chanting back-and-forth. You could tell it was something for our whole student body."
That the Broncos managed to come away with a 63-51 win on North's home floor made the experience all the more memorable for Boyd's first-year head coach, who has his team off to a 3-0 start following Thursday's opener at the Mavs Fall Classic. The Broncos handled Dallas Thunder 65-37 for their third double-digit victory in as many games played.
"It's gone great. The administration here is great and the players have bought into what we're going and everything we're asking of them," Lintelman said. "We have five new coaches on staff in basketball and we're all loving it here and the potential of what we can do here at McKinney Boyd."
Lintelman joined the Broncos after a seven-year run leading the boys basketball program at Naaman Forest in Garland ISD. He led the Rangers to postseason appearances in three of the past five seasons.
Under Lintelman's watch, Naaman played with plenty of pace and that's something that has translated to Boyd's approach under its new coach. In the team's three wins, they've averaged 66 points per game — a small sample size but an early uptick from their 53.7 scored per game last season.
"We're definitely trying to play up-tempo and space the floor a bit on offense. We're looking to drive and kick and shoot a lot of 3s," Lintelman said. "We have some good guards who are unselfish and can break down a defense. I think [against North] we shot about 26 3s. We want to get up and down and play an exciting style of basketball."
Lintelman lauded the quickness of his backcourt, as well as the overall selflessness and ball movement to help bring that vision to fruition. Through three games, senior Dre McKnight has emerged as the Broncos' go-to scorer, averaging 21.5 points in wins over Rowlett and North.
"He's a great leader for us and we really feed off his energy," Lintelman said of McKnight. "Everybody sees the scoring, but last night he had five or six deflections, some rebounds and about six assists as well. He makes the effort to do it all and try and impact the game in more ways than just scoring."
With McKnight as the catalyst, the contributions have come from all over from the Broncos, from the spot-up 3-point shooting of junior Hudson Boring, to the relentless motor down low from senior Mannie Odo, and the energetic presence off the bench from senior Mason Saad.
"They've been a really unselfish team as far as sharing the ball and not caring who scores the most," Lintelman said.
Encouraging as the early returns have been, Boyd has its sights set much higher in Lintelman's first year. The Broncos have their eye on a playoff spot in District 5-6A, something the program has achieved only one other time in its history. That came back in the 2012-13 season, and as the team's playoff drought reaches the decade mark, Boyd hopes to reverse that trend in a challenging district that includes formidable programs like Allen, Denton Guyer, McKinney and Prosper.
"Our No. 1 goal is they want to make the playoffs. The seniors haven't been to the playoffs since they've been at Boyd and it's something they want to experience," Lintelman said. "We understand that we're in one of the toughest districts in the state with multiple state-ranked teams. They know there teams that may have a few better individual or highly recruited players, but they believe in each other and feel like, as a team, that we can get into the playoff as well."
The Broncos get another early litmus test on their progress at 1 p.m. Tuesday, welcoming defending District 6-6A champion Plano.
