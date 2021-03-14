As the McKinney North girls basketball team enters the offseason, it doesn’t need to look far for motivation.
The parting sight of the Lady Bulldogs’ 2020-21 season was a celebratory mood across the court at Denton Braswell for reigning Class 5A state champion Frisco Liberty, which toughed out a 29-27 win over the Lady Bulldogs in the bi-district round of the playoffs. That same Liberty team took the floor Wednesday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio as one half of the 5A state final.
Close as they came to ousting the Lady Redhawks, the Lady Bulldogs have reason to believe their best basketball is ahead of them. The 10-5A all-district team reflected that potential, with North earning two superlative honors as well as selections to the first and second teams.
The Lady Bulldogs’ star-studded freshman class headlined the accolades, with Kaelyn Hamilton named 10-5A’s offensive player of the year and Ciara Harris earning defensive player of the year.
Hamilton took the reins as North’s leading scorer on offense following Amaria Fields’ midseason exit from the program. The versatile wing averaged 12.4 points per game on 47% shooting from the field along with 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals in her first varsity campaign.
“I think Kaelyn was a pretty steady hand for us this season,” said Veronica Reed-Hamilton, North head coach. “Before we had our hiccup mid-district, she was our second-leading district and became much more consistent afterwards. The biggest thing with Kaelyn was that she did a little bit of everything offensively — she scored, ran the point, rebounded.”
Even in defeat, Hamilton couldn’t be slowed by Liberty’s staunch defense in the opening round of the playoffs — scoring 17 of her team’s 27 points. She did so without the aid of Harris, who missed the game with a concussion.
Named the district’s top defender, Harris hounded passing lanes to the tune of a team-high 3.7 steals to complement her 10.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
“She was the best defensive player on the floor,” Hamilton said. “Ciara was definitely our spark. She set the tone a lot for us with her defense and that helped create offense for us.”
North was also missing freshman and all-district first-team selection Cheyenne Wooten in its playoff loss. Wooten carved out a key role in her first varsity campaign with 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 steals.
“She had a steady season and came in to do whatever was needed for the team,” Hamilton said. “She made tough shots for us down the stretch, she guarded some of the better guards in our district and did wha we asked her to do.”
Earning a spot on the all-district second team was junior Jayden Smallwood, who bolstered the Lady Bulldogs during the latter half of the season after returning from injury. In nine games, she averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
“If the defense ever keyed on one person, Jayden was able to go and get us some easy baskets,” Hamilton said. “She’s a lefty on a team with so many right-dominant kids and gave us some flexibility on that side of the court.”
North named junior Alexia Catchings, junior Yar’Nia Evans, senior Timari Harvey and senior Kylie Lewis as honorable mentions — all of whom contributed to the Lady Bulldogs’ 19-6 record last season. That included a 12-2 run in 10-5A for second place.
“Those kids stepped up and came together and truly played the way I hoped they could,” Reed-Hamilton said. “Not one time did they look down or back or feel like they weren’t in the game to win it. They were young and easy to mold, and we also had great senior leadership that bought into everything we put out there for them.”
North finished behind only regional finalist Wylie East, which led the pack with three all-district superlatives. Senior Akasha Davis was named 10-5A MVP, freshman Keyera Roseby split newcomer of the year honors with Prosper Rock Hill sophomore Rebekah Juett, and East head coach Meaghan Hodapp was named coach of the year.
