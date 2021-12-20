PLANO — With its holiday break underway and the start of its District 5-6A schedule looming, the timing was ideal for the McKinney Boyd boys basketball team to produce what head coach Jeremy Josey called “a complete game.”
All five Bronco starters finished in double figures, fueled by the program’s penchant for ball movement, to help distance from Plano West in the fourth quarter for a 73-56 victory. The win marked Boyd’s second in a row as it works to turn the corner after a recent four-game slump.
“We had a little bit of a down streak there for a little bit, so it’s nice to get back on a bit of a winning streak,” Josey said. “I saw a quote on Twitter the other day about how losing eats at the soul. It’s a pretty good point, and these guys put in so much work. Their effort level is amazing, so you want them to be successful.”
First-year West head coach Jeremy McFerrin lauded his Wolves’ effort amid an uphill climb for much of the afternoon. West managed to chip away at multiple double-digit deficits on Monday, including a 20-point margin in the third quarter that became nine at 56-47 early in the fourth quarter following a basket from senior Farai Mandhlazi.
That was as close as the Wolves’ comeback bid would get, thanks to a switch to a zone defense by Boyd that contributed to West going five minutes between made field goals. In between, the Broncos swelled their advantage with an 11-1 run — restoring their 20-point lead inside the game’s final minute after an alley-oop set up on a lob by senior Lance Rawls.
“We changed up defenses on them, plus our guys did a great job sharing the ball and making the right reads,” Josey said. “Credit to our guys for continuing to find the open guy. We were also doing a great job of getting shots at the rim, either layups or inside-out 3s.”
Boyd’s passing acumen was on display all game, anchored by the backcourt of senior PJ Twa and junior Damondre McKnight. The duo had success attacking the basket and drawing in West defenders to open up a myriad of opportunities around the perimeter or cutters in the paint. The Broncos’ array of shooters responded in kind, knocking down nine 3-pointers in the win.
“It comes from both our guards,” Josey said. “They both do a great job of sharing the ball and making the right reads. I can’t praise their effort today enough. Kendall brought a lot of energy, Lance gave us a big lift early on with some big 3s.
“It was a complete game — I don’t think anyone had 20 or 30 points. It was right around 15 for everybody, which is exactly how we want to play.”
Senior Kendall Alexander led that charge with 18 points, complemented by 17 from Twa and 14 from McKnight. In defeat, West got 16 points from sophomore Dillon Battie and 12 from Mandhlazi.
“I feel like we were doing some things that made the rim look really big for them today,” McFerrin said. “They were knocking down shots and their bigs were very patient around the rim. They just stayed patient and even-keeled the whole time, even after we’d force a few turnovers.”
There may have been a bit of deja vu for the Wolves, who entered Monday’s game looking to shake the sting of a 72-36 loss to Plano East on Friday to begin 6-6A play. The Broncos put West into a double-digit hole early into the second quarter as part of an 11-0 run behind a torrent of offense from Alexander, including a ferocious transition dunk, plus some timely makes from long range by Rawls.
“It’s been our kryptonite this year. If we can’t keep it within single digits, eventually it becomes too big a hole to fight back from,” McFerrin said. “We’ve got keep the game at three or four possessions to give ourselves a shot. We’ve got enough to show good fight but not enough to play an eight-possession game or anything like that. We can’t get in those holes early on and just have to stay tighter.”
Boyd led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter at 32-17 before West clawed back to within 32-24 following a triple by senior Tre Scott. And for as dominant as the Broncos looked in building a 54-34 lead in the third quarter, West wound up winning that frame 18-17 after closing on an 11-2 run.
“During those runs, it was a lot of what we’ve been working in on transition — being able to cross the floor with the ball and taking it up quick and early,” McFerrin said. “We talk about rewarding guys who sprint and I think that opened up some of those transition points for us. We also had some guys pick it up on the defensive side, and we tried to get into a more aggressive mentality on that end as well.”
Both the Wolves and Broncos will visit The Colony on Dec. 28-29 as part of the Tommy Thomas Classic — the final hurdle before district play hits its stride on Jan. 4.
“Our guys are still learning each other, but we’ve got to figure out what works for us and what’s going to be our true identity,” McFerrin said. “You want that worked out by now, but there are a lot of new faces to varsity and lot of new faces to this coaching staff. I think it’s a lot of people figuring out that true identity and what we can do to take this group and have a successful year.”
