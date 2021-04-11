As the area’s baseball teams wade through their respective district campaigns, the three McKinney ISD programs have been dealt a gamut of outcomes during the first half of their conference schedules.
With 5-6A nearing its midpoint, McKinney Boyd is in contention for a district title, while McKinney North has a narrow grasp on a playoff spot over in 10-5A. McKinney, meanwhile, is looking to recapture the magic from a promising tournament season.
McKinney Boyd
The Broncos battled peaks and valleys during a challenging tournament slate but have steered things in the right direction with a 4-1 start to district play. That includes a series sweep of Denton Braswell that produced two shutout wins, followed by a split with Allen and a 12-2 blowout of Little Elm on Tuesday. Only 6-0 Prosper, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A in the Diamond Pro/THSB top 25, has fewer losses in the district.
Those results have reversed course from a 6-9 record entering district play, with Boyd leaning on a defensive core that has limited opponents to three runs or less in four of its first five 5-6A ballgames. Highlighting those efforts has been the pitching of Ben Abeldt, whose district debut featured a no-hitter thrown against Braswell as the first of three wins for the Boyd ace.
In three district starts, Abeldt has allowed just two earned runs and struck out 29 batters.
Offensively, the Broncos enjoyed their highest-scoring performance of the season Tuesday against Little Elm. Leadoff hitter Tyler Collins, a staple at the top of head coach Brooke Court’s lineup, keyed the effort with three hits and two RBIs, while junior Ethan Wesloski tripled as part of a two-hit night.
Collins has arguably the hottest bat in the district right now with a .714 batting average through five games.
McKinney
The district’s home-and-home scheduling format makes discerning 5-6A’s pecking order a bit of a challenge, but the Lions have fallen behind the 8-ball with losses in 10 consecutive games dating back to mid-March, including an 0-5 start to district play.
That slump has unraveled a 10-2 start to the season under first-year head coach Ryan Gros, as the Lions look to strike a balance between offense and defense.
The early returns in district were a challenge after surrendering 29 runs in a pair of losses to Guyer. McKinney has righted the ship defensively with just 11 runs surrendered in its past three games, but the bats haven’t been able to capitalize with just four runs scored during that stretch.
All four came in a 7-4 loss to Prosper on March 30, a game where the Lions actually outhit the powerhouse Eagles 9-8, including two hits apiece from senior Jake Dupre and sophomore Tyler Townsend, but left seven runners on base.
Dupre and Townsend join seniors Seth Cox and Bryce Johnson as McKinney’s top four in the lineup — that group has accounted for 11 of the team’s 16 RBIs through five district ballgames.
McKinney North
The Bulldogs and 10-5A have strayed from the home-and-home approach used by other districts, instead opting for a traditional round robin format. In its first swim through the conference, North sits at 4-3 and tied for third place with Prosper Rock Hill.
The Bulldogs controlled their first four district ballgames, all resulting in wins after outscoring opponents by a combined margin of 17-3. Senior Justin Healer totaled six hits and five RBIs during that stretch to complement a series of gems thrown by senior pitchers Casey Workman and Dylan Rogers. Workman tossed a no-hitter in North’s 4-0 win over Denison on March 26 and Rogers one-hit Princeton in a 1-0 victory on March 16.
The other shoe dropped in losses to Lovejoy and The Colony, both tied for first place at 6-1, before the Bulldogs were walked off by Wylie East, 4-3, on Tuesday despite three hits from junior Logan Laney and just one earned run allowed by Rogers.
The race between North (4-3), East (3-4) and Rock Hill (4-3) is one to monitor over the back half of the district schedule, with all three defeating one another during the first round of 10-5A play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.