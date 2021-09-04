For the first time since 2009, the McKinney Boyd football team in 2-0 to begin the season.
The Broncos did so on Thursday behind a run of 14 unanswered points to begin the second half, which gave way to an airtight defensive effort down the stretch to hold off Grand Prairie for a 28-21 win at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Boyd was gridlocked with the Gophers at the half 14-14 before finding the end zone twice during the third quarter. Senior Carter Whitefield capped a 10-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run before junior quarterback Ryan Shackleton doubled the Broncos’ lead behind a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior Caden Park for a 28-14 advantage with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter.
Grand Prairie responded with a nine-play drive punctuated by a 10-yard touchdown run by Savion Red, but that wound up being the extent of the Gophers’ scoring for the remainder of the ballgame. Boyd turned away two game-tying drives in the fourth quarter, forcing turnovers on downs to keep Grand Prairie at bay.
In victory, Shackleton completed an efficient 18-of-20 pass attempts for 185 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. His connection with Park hummed all game long — the wide out logged seven catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Whitefield paced the rushing attack with 72 yards and a touchdown.
The Broncos will enjoy a third consecutive home game to begin the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 when they host Richardson Pearce from MISD Stadium.
Bulldogs fizzle out against Northwest
A matchup where shootouts have become the norm over the years, McKinney North never found its footing on offense in a 28-16 loss to visiting Justin Northwest on Friday.
The Bulldogs found the end zone on their first possession, courtesy of a 1-yard touchdown run by Elijah Alexander, but that was the last time North found the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter. Jadan Smith accounted for that final score on a 12-yard run, while kicker Trevor Dutton added a 33-yard field goal in between.
Northwest seized control with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns as part of a stretch where the Texans outscored the Bulldogs, 28-3.
Despite the offensive shortcomings, the Bulldogs managed to outgain Northwest, 368-318. North did the bulk of its damage on the ground with a combined 275 rushing yards on more than 5 yards per carry. Smith led that effort with 185 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
Quarterback Gavin Constantine was limited to just 93 yards through the air of 8-of-14 attempts. Korbin Hendrix caught two balls for 35 yards, as North dipped to 1-1 on the season heading into next week’s road game against Marshall. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
