McKINNEY -- The McKinney Boyd baseball team is making a habit of living dangerously early into its District 5-6A schedule.
But in doing so, the Broncos have exuded the comfort and composure to operate in those close quarters, and Tuesday's back-and-forth scrap with Allen was no different.
Boyd improved to 3-0 to district play but not until nabbing the final out after the Eagles loaded up the bases with two outs in a one-run ballgame in the top of the seventh inning. One pop fly later, the Broncos staved off a late Allen rally for a 5-4 victory.
"They just fight hard and believe in each other," said Brooke Court, Boyd head coach. "They're gaining confidence as we go and believing in each other, and that's what happens when you keep competing."
That held true for both sides as Tuesday's contest waged on, with Allen initially seizing a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. The Eagles put runners on the corners with one out to prompt the Broncos to dig into their bullpen while nursing a 2-1 edge.
Allen was quick to capitalize -- junior Neehad Joarder scored on a wild pitch for the tying run and then senior Nick Mesquita put a ball in play that allowed senior Tim Reynolds to beat the throw home for the Eagles' first lead of the night.
Boyd senior Caden Park limited any further damage and returned fire moments later. The Eagles dipped into their bullpen in the bottom of the fifth and began the frame with a quick two outs, only for the Broncos to put three consecutive runners on base and set up a bases-clearing triple by Park into the right-center gap to nudge Boyd back in front 5-3.
"Caden has been starting to see the ball really well," Court said. "He had a base hit earlier in the game off a slider and then he had a high fly ball that just missed. He's been gaining confidence as we go."
The rest was put in the hands of the Broncos' defense. Allen struck back with a run in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI by Reynolds to make it 5-4, and the Eagles put two runners in scoring position with one out in the seventh.
Junior Justin Scott drew a two-out walk to load the bags, but Boyd freshman Brody Walls curtailed Allen's rally by inducing a game-ending pop out.
"We preach it all year long about how these are going to be one- and two-run games," Court said. "You've got be able to perform well under pressure and we're a team that puts pressure on itself to do well. So far, they're doing pretty good. There's always things to clean up, but for three games into district it has gone pretty well."
The Broncos survived two close calls the week prior in their district-opening series with Denton Braswell -- winning contests of 5-4 and 2-0. Allen was playing its first 5-6A ballgame.
Tuesday's game had the makings of another pressure cooker during a back-and-forth pitcher's duel between Boyd senior Ben Abeldt and Allen senior Garret Carter. Although the two aces battled some command issues early, the two settled in to keep each opposing offense largely in check.
Abeldt, the reigning 5-6A MVP, tossed 4.1 innings of one-run ball, surrendering just three hits and striking out nine batters on the night. The lone run scratched out opposite Abeldt came on a second-inning throwing error on a stolen base by Allen junior Lathan Van Ausdall. The errant throw allowed Van Ausdall to scamper home and tie the count at 1-1.
"Ben's our guy. He's got really good stuff and we expect to be in every ballgame that he's out there," Court said. "And if we have to get into our bullpen, we believe in those guys. It's something we're able to do this year, is go to the bullpen when we need to and know that we've got guys who can get the job done."
Carter, despite some early hiccups with two runs allowed on wild pitches, found his footing to allow just three hits over four innings to go along with five strikeouts.
Park had two hits in the win, while senior Jaxon Cota helped set up the Broncos' fifth-inning surge on a heads-up play after taking second on a base hit where the Allen outfielder stumbled for a moment after initially fielding the ball.
Reynolds got on base three times across four plate appearances for the Eagles, drawing two walks to complement his sixth-inning RBI strike.
Allen looks to draw a season split with the Broncos back home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.