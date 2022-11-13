As challenging as the first two months of the season were for the McKinney Boyd football team, first-year head coach Daniel Foster still saw plenty of signs of progress. Over the final three weeks, that reflected on the scoreboard.
The Broncos departed their 2022 season winning two of their final three games, enjoying a change of pace after undertaking one of the state's toughest schedules beforehand. Of Boyd's first seven games, four came against teams that finished the regular season sporting records of either 10-0 or 9-1 — and that doesn't even include perennial juggernaut Allen (7-3) or a resurgent McKinney team (6-4).
It was an arduous climb for the Broncos coming off back-to-back playoff appearances under former head coach Joe McBride, which then gave way to the graduation of a loaded senior class earlier this year.
But even as Boyd's schedule afforded just a modicum of breathing room, the events leading up the team's Oct. 21 kickoff against Little Elm presented a new set of obstacles. Foster noted that 17 players were out sick with the flu that week, thrusting a wealth of backups into prominent roles against the Lobos.
"Perseverance and overcoming really showed up in those last few weeks," Foster said.
Foster himself was battling an illness that week as well, recalling trying to sweat out the fever while standing outside in a rain coat leading up to that Friday night — all while closing on a house the morning of the game.
It culminated in a resilient showing by the Broncos, who outlasted Little Elm for a 55-46 victory for their first win of the season. Senior quarterback Ryan Shackleton was dominant, passing for 307 yards and totaling six touchdowns that night.
"I was just physically and utterly exhausted. I enjoyed the Rock Hill game the next week a bit more, because I had more energy," Foster said.
The following week against Rock Hill was a bit more akin to the style of football Boyd had built its resurgence on under McBride. Four turnovers forced by a bend-don't-break defense and timely execution on special teams — including a 71-yard punt in the rain by senior Jason Hoyle — meshed with a persistent run game to fuel a 21-17 victory.
The Broncos had a chance to make it three in a row to close out the season, but a touchdown scored in the final minute by Denton Braswell spoiled a 39-32 loss to close out Boyd's season at 2-8 overall.
"Those kids may have had some losses this year, but their body of work over their careers here shows differently. They helped put McKinney Boyd back on the map and laid a foundation of what it is supposed to be," Foster said.
The team's late-season stretch was a shot in the arm heading into the offseason, where Foster admitted the same challenges will be present in next year's schedule as well. District 5-6A isn't going anywhere, and Boyd will still be tasked with battling state-ranked titans like Denton Guyer, Prosper and Allen.
"They know what the standard is, you compete and fight everyday. Because it's not getting any easier next year," Foster said. "We're playing the same teams, only with Temple instead of Longview in the opener. You switch one district champ for another. This is big boy ball and this district is tough. They know what they need to do."
It'll also give Foster a chance to go through a full offseason as Boyd's head coach. He was promoted to the position in January following McBride's retirement from coaching. McBride went back into administration later that spring in a part-time role as Executive Director of Athletics for Tom Bean ISD.
"What I've learned is that in this position, your sphere of influence in what you do and what you say is magnified," Foster said. "I learned that (Boyd principal) Jennifer Peirson and (McKinney ISD athletic director) Jennifer Frazier are behind this program. I learned that McKinney ISD is behind these kids, and it's not the wins and losses — we're going to win and teach these kids how to win, but we also believe in building great people."
All the while, Foster takes away plenty of memories from his first season — the hat gifted to him by McKinney Hat Company following his first win, embroidered with "Let Em Run," the contributions of a senior class he said was defined by grit, and the opportunity to impact student-athletes similar to how his parents and coaches shaped his own outlook.
"I learned that the wins and losses are what you're teaching these kids, but it's not what this is about," Foster said. "You're preparing them for life and you do it through a game you fell in love with. To be that light, that beacon of hope that my parents and coaches were to me, I get to have that same impact on kids."
As the Broncos get their offseason underway, Foster emphasized attention to detail as the team looks to wedge its way back into the playoff conversation next fall.
"If you're focusing on things that don't matter, you won't grow. I'm looking for them to be intentional with their focus and improve on the little things," Foster said. "We had two games that we lost in the closing seconds, but those games are lost in the little things throughout the game."
