Sheldon King

McKinney Boyd senior Sheldon King carries the ball in the Broncos' District 5-6A ballgame against Little Elm.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

As challenging as the first two months of the season were for the McKinney Boyd football team, first-year head coach Daniel Foster still saw plenty of signs of progress. Over the final three weeks, that reflected on the scoreboard.

The Broncos departed their 2022 season winning two of their final three games, enjoying a change of pace after undertaking one of the state's toughest schedules beforehand. Of Boyd's first seven games, four came against teams that finished the regular season sporting records of either 10-0 or 9-1 — and that doesn't even include perennial juggernaut Allen (7-3) or a resurgent McKinney team (6-4).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments