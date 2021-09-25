If the opening week of the District 5-6A football schedule is any indication of what’s ahead, buckle up.
Of the three games on the conference schedule, two required overtime. That included McKinney Boyd eking out a 37-34 victory over Denton Braswell to keep its unbeaten record intact at 5-0.
The Broncos and Bengals were gridlocked at 31-31 through four quarters on Friday, with Braswell initially seizing the lead at 34-31 in overtime following a 40-yard Jaeden Morrison field goal. Boyd countered with a pair of 12-yard gains by Carter Whitefield, which set up a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ryan Shackleton for the game-winning score.
The Broncos’ resilience was on display, rallying from a 17-0 deficit with 9:22 left in the second quarter by scoring 17 points in a five-minute span. Kicker Caleb Sempebwa converted a 43-yard field goal followed by a 4-yard touchdown run by Shackleton with 3:06 left in the second quarter.
After Braswell lost a fumble on its ensuing possession, Boyd answered in just two plays with Shackleton hitting Caden Park for a 14-yard touchdown for a 17-17 tie with 2:41 left in the half. The Bengals regained the lead on a 9-yard Jaylon Burton run for a 24-17 advantage through two quarters.
Boyd managed to grab a 31-24 lead with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter on a 77-yard touchdown catch by Whitefield, but Braswell countered with a 1-yard score by Keegan Byrd on its ensuing possession to pull even at 31-31.
Shackleton completed 13-of-20 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Whitefield totaled 195 yards of offense (119 receiving, 76 rushing) and a touchdown.
Game effort by McKinney falls short
Fresh off a preseason that includes two wins over teams ranked in the state’s top five, powerhouse Denton Guyer had its hands full with upstart McKinney for much of Friday’s district opener.
So much so that the Lions trailed just 21-20 late into the third quarter. But the well-rounded firepower of the Wildcats proved too much, getting big plays on defense and special teams in the fourth quarter to distance from McKinney for a 44-26 win.
The Lions were game from the onset, building a 10-7 lead through one quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Bryan Jackson followed by a 40-yard field goal from Luke Watkins. Although the Wildcats responded with 14 unanswered points for a 21-10 lead, McKinney closed the gap behind a 37-yard field goal from Watkins just before halftime, as well as a 5-yard touchdown run by Jackson with 9:50 left in the third quarter to trail 21-20.
The Lions later pulled to within 28-26 with 5:49 left in the fourth quarter on a 38-yard touchdown run by Jackson, who logged 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but Guyer rattled off 16 consecutive points the rest of the way.
Guyer’s Peyton Bowen answered that Jackson score with a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Moments later, a McKinney snap out of the end zone resulted in a safety and Guyer put the ballgame out of reach following a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown by Austin Knapp.
North falls to Tyler
McKinney North began Friday’s District 7-5A Division I opener against Tyler with a bang, needing just four plays to find the end zone on its opening series. The Lions returned the favor and then some, riding a big second half to a 35-18 victory from Rose Stadium.
The Bulldogs suffered their fourth consecutive loss and dipped to 0-1 in district play.
North got an early boost on a 3-yard touchdown run by Jadan Smith but was held out of the end zone the rest of the half. A 24-yard field goal by Trevor Dutton pulled the Bulldogs to within 14-10 by halftime.
The Lions tacked on 14 consecutive points to begin the second half before Gavin Constantine helped North stay afloat momentarily behind a 24-yard touchdown pass to Korbin Hendrix, followed by a two-point conversion for a 28-18 deficit.
That would be as close as the Bulldogs got, as Tyler iced the contest with 1:27 left in the fourth quarter following a 15-yard run by Jakyron Lacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.